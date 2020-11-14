Which iPhone 12 to buy? Take a look at photos shot with each new model

The entire iPhone 12 lineup is finally out in stores today! Not that Apple fanboys wouldn’t have known — there’s a good chance that they would have already picked up their fresh, pre-ordered unit by now.

We’re speaking to the undecided ones; the folks who are thinking of upgrading but still unsure about which one to splurge on. Option paralysis is very much a thing, after all, considering there are four different models of iPhone 12 to pick from this year. Apple even has its own portal to make iPhone 12 comparisons easier.

Apart from the obvious differences in dimension, price and hardware, the iPhone 12 Mini ($1,149), iPhone 12 ($1,299), iPhone 12 Pro ($1,649) and iPhone 12 Pro Max ($1,799) are more or less the same.

They all have the same A14 Bionic processor within, Ceramic Shield glass (which you might want to put a screen protector on), stunning OLED displays, Face ID, IP68 water resistance, future-proof 5G capabilities, and compatibility with the newfangled MagSafe chargers.

But really, what people want to know is how good each phone shoots photos and videos. For that, there’s a clear line of separation between the iPhone 12’s pro and non-pro models — the latter has an extra telephoto lens and a LiDAR scanner for better low-light stills.

For lovers of colossal phones and powerful mobile camera systems, the iPhone 12 Pro Max offers greater optical zoom and a sensor-shift stabilisation tech for better-stabilised videos.

PHOTO: Screengrab / Apple

We’ll tackle the video-shooting capabilities in another feature, but for now, let’s have you take a gander at some images to see which phone would be the right fit for your shutterbug taste and budget.

Wide shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Wide shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Wide shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Ultrawide shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Wide shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Portrait shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne

Telephoto shot. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Night mode. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

Night mode, ultrawide. PHOTO: AsiaOne / Ilyas Sholihyn

ilyas@asiaone.com