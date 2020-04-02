WHO launches campaign against China virus misinformation online

World Health Organisation (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus declared an international emergency over the deadly coronavirus from China.
PHOTO: AFP
AFP

GENEVA - The World Health Organisation said Monday (Feb 2) it was working around the clock with internet and social media giants to combat widespread misinformation surrounding the deadly novel coronavirus outbreak.

WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus warned of the dangers posed by the spread of rumours and misinformation as China saw a surge in deaths and infections from the highly contagious virus.

"We have worked with Google to make sure people searching for information about coronavirus see WHO information at the top of their search results," Tedros said in opening remarks to the UN health agency's Executive Board meeting in Geneva.

"Social media platforms including Twitter, Facebook, Tencent and Tiktok have also taken steps to limit the spread of misinformation," he said.

His comments were interrupted by a fit of coughing, but the WHO chief assured the assembly that there was no need to worry: "It is not corona."

He spoke as the death toll in China surged above 360, surpassing the number of fatalities in the country from the Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) outbreak of 2002 to 2003.

The number of infections in China also jumped significantly on Monday, passing 17,200.

The 57 confirmed new deaths on Monday was the single-biggest increase since the virus was detected late last year in the central city of Wuhan, where it is believed to have jumped from animals at a market into humans.

The virus has since spread to more than 24 countries, despite many governments imposing unprecedented travel bans on people coming from China. The first foreign death from the virus was reported in the Philippines on Sunday.

'INFODEMIC'

WHO warned late Sunday that the 2019-nCoV outbreak "has been accompanied by a massive infodemic," which it defined as "an over-abundance of information - some accurate and some not - that makes it hard for people to find trustworthy sources and reliable guidance when they need it."

The agency said it had risk communication and social media teams "working 24 hours a day to identify the most prevalent rumours that can potentially harm the public's health, such as false prevention measures and cures".

The WHO last week declared the crisis a so-called Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC), with Tedros reiterating Monday that the rare declaration was not taken due to lack of confidence in China's handling of the situation.

It was "taken primarily because of the signs of human-to-human transmission outside China, and our concern of what might happen if the virus were to spread in a country with a weaker health system," he said.

WHO has also advised against "measures that unnecessarily interfere with international travel and trade", at a time when a wide range of countries are advising against travel to China and even closing their borders to people travelling from the country.

For the latest updates on the Wuhan virus, visit here.

More about
china Outbreaks and Epidemics Social media fake news Internet Digital

TRENDING

Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Grab driver allegedly took young female passenger to a dead end, asked her to sit in front seat
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Wuhan virus: Couple stays home, attends own wedding via live-stream
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Footage of Indonesian flight passengers from Wuhan getting sprayed with chemicals go viral
Wuhan virus: G.E.M&#039;s tear-jerking music video on real-life common heroes sends netizens crying
Wuhan virus: G.E.M's music video on common heroes sends netizens crying
Coronavirus: S&#039;pore reports first cases of local transmission; 4 out of 6 new cases did not travel to China
Coronavirus: S'pore reports first cases of local transmission
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
Fight Club: Uncle swings beer bottle at wounded man in coffee shop
What Wuhan virus? It&#039;s business as usual for globetrotter Nas Daily
Nas Daily gets hate for being too positive
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date &amp; time to deposit money?
Li Chun on Feb 4 - When is the best date & time to deposit money?
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun&#039;s leaving for England
Goodbye heartbreak! Ku Hye-sun's leaving for England
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
What happens to your CPF grant monies when you sell your house?
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
Selina Jen celebrates CNY with family trip but ends up in tears instead
&#039;You hurt me!&#039;: Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating
'You hurt me!': Maid cries after allegedly getting kicked out by employer, police investigating

VIDEOS TO WATCH

LIFESTYLE

$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
$2 Daiso face mask, limited edition Black Hojicha Cornetto and other deals this week
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
The great divide: 8 wet and dry kitchen ideas in Singapore
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
Never pour these 10 things down your drain if you want to avoid a clogged sink
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore
45 fantabulastic and free things to do in Singapore

Home Works

Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
Open shelving in the kitchen: See what real homeowners think about them
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
10 practical TV feature wall designs in Singapore that look really good too
Tips on caring for wood furniture
Tips on caring for wood furniture
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor
House tour: A resale HDB home in Tampines with an unusual terrazzo floor

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

This made my day: Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Woman gives out ginger tea with surgical masks – and other kind acts during virus outbreak
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Fasting patient yells at SGH staff for not letting him eat
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Indonesian man kills colleague who called him fat, sets her body on fire
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa
Mistaken for Crazy Rich Asians? Singaporean couple robbed on honeymoon in South Africa

SERVICES