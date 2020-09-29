Why are people reselling McDonald's Gold Minion figurines at up to $100 each on Carousell?

Despite society’s best attempts to move on from the Minions, the little yellow creatures from 2010’s Despicable Me have continued to persist in popularity, even a decade on.

Kids seem to like ‘em nonetheless, and McDonald’s has launched a promotional event in which rare golden versions of Minion collectibles can be found at random, packaged in capsules that come together with Happy Meals.

These aren’t real gold, mind you, just plastic ornaments in golden hues. As it turns out, the cheap figurines are being sold online at pretty inflated prices. Question is, do people really love Minions enough to splash out up to $300 for an entire set of golden plastic tchotchkes?

On online marketplace Carousell, sellers have been trying to sell off their rare finds, putting some pretty tremendous prices on the toys.

PHOTO: Screengrab/CarousellPHOTO: Screengrab/CarousellPHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

Some sellers are even offering complete sets of golden Minions, which begs the question of just how many Happy Meals they bought since Sept 10, when the promotion kicked off.

PHOTO: Screengrab/CarousellPHOTO: Screengrab/Carousell

It boggles the mind, but people really do love Minions. Each time McDonald’s Singapore launches the collectibles (different models are released every week), they keep getting sold out. The fast food chain actually has to restock them to keep customers happy.

With your constant & great support, this week’s Minion Happy Meal® toys are officially sold out! The good news is more Minion Happy Meal® toys will be coming to Free the Fun once again! Keep a lookout for it! Posted by McDonald's on Monday, September 21, 2020

Thank you for your support: this week’s Minion Happy Meal® toys are now sold out. But fret not, more Minion Happy Meal® toys will be back to Free the Fun again! Stay tuned and stay safe. Posted by McDonald's on Sunday, September 13, 2020

Not everyone’s taken in by the hype though. Some members of the public who spoke to Shin Min Daily News about the Carousell sellers noted that they’d rather spend their money on staycations instead.

ilyas@asiaone.com