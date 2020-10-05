Why Prime Day is the best time to buy a Kindle (and other Amazon products)

It’s time to start preparing your wallets and credit cards as Amazon Prime Day is right around the corner. The trouble is, with so many deals thrown up, it can be quite overwhelming to figure out if you’re actually getting a discount on a coveted item.

To make things easier, the general rule of thumb is that items made by Amazon themselves will see the deepest discounts for the year. If you’re looking to get an e-book reader, this is the best time to do so.

This year, Amazon Prime Day will take place on Oct 13 and 14.

During those two days, customers will get to enjoy only the top deals available on Amazon, with Prime members in Singapore eligible for free international delivery with orders above $60.

To help you out with your shopping, here are a few items on Amazon that you might want to consider purchasing during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

PHOTO: Kindle

If you love to read but don’t wish to carry heavy tomes of books around, or perhaps prefer to have your favourite novel safe and sound at home, then you can consider getting an e-reader.

And there is perhaps no e-reader more popular than the Amazon Kindle and its various models – the Kindle Paperwhite and Kindle Oasis.

The newest Kindle Paperwhite is now waterproof with twice the storage space of other Kindles, at 8GB. It also has a 300 ppi glare-free to ensure that users are able to read their novels, comics, and magazines even in bright sunlight.

If you’re based in Singapore, sadly, the best deals from Prime Day end here.

However, there are a whole slew of Amazon devices to check out from Amazon.com which ships internationally for some products. Amazon has been investing a good bit into smart home solutions, so here’s your best bet to level up the pad.

Here are some of the best picks you could consider this Amazon Prime Day:

PHOTO: Echo Show 8

Make your dream smart home a reality with the Echo Show 8 and Blink Mini security camera bundle. With the Echo Show 8, you will be able to easily manage your day with a simple glance of its 8-inch HD screen.

You can have it display your favourite photos, set alarms or use it to check the traffic before you out. Meanwhile, the Blink Mini 1080p HD indoor security camera lets you easily monitor the inside of your house so you can keep an eye on your children even if they are in a different room.

PHOTO: Ring Video

The new Ring Video Doorbell lets your better monitor your home with its improved 1080 HD video camera, as well as better night vision and adjustable motion detection zones.

You’ll be able to receive mobile notifications whenever someone presses your doorbell or triggers the motion sensors, and be able to see, hear, and talk to them via your mobile device.

PHOTO: Eero

If you’ve ever been frustrated by dead spots or areas with weak Wi-Fi in your home then you will definitely want to consider getting the Eero 6 Dual-Band Mesh Wi-Fi Router which covers up to 1,500 sq. ft with speeds of up to 900 Mbps.

This way, you can confidently hold video calls or stream 4K video and games without worrying about buffering. It also comes with a built-in Zigbee smart home hub that allows Eero 6 to connect compatible devices on your network to Alexa.

PHOTO: Fire 7 Tablet

Rest, relax, and enjoy streaming some videos on Amazon’s very own Fire 7 tablet with a 7-inch IPS display. It now comes with 16GB of storage, a faster quad-core processor, and is compatible with Alexa.

With the tablet, you will be able to enjoy movies on the go, search up recipes to help cook up a hearty meal, or even simply get Alexa to check the weather for you.

PHOTO: Echo Dot

Thanks to Amazon Prime Day, you can now get Amazon’s most popular smart speaker, the Echo Dot, at a discounted price. The fourth-generation smart speaker comes in a sleek and compact design with a mesh texture overlaid to help it blend seamlessly into the aesthetics of any household.

Aside from using it to play songs, you can also use it to manage compatible smart devices in your home or have Alexa help you make announcements to every room that carries a compatible Echo device.

PHOTO: Echo Flex

If you’d like your smart speaker to carry a little more functionality, then you can instead choose to go for the Echo Flex plug-in smart speaker.

With Echo Flex, you can get Alexa to help you manage your day, check the weather and traffic before heading out, or control the inside of your house such as by adjusting the lights and other smart home devices.

It’ll also come with a built-in USB port that you can use to charge your phone or other accessories such as a night light.

There you have it, seven products you can consider buying during the upcoming Amazon Prime Day.

Though it is worth noting that certain items, such as the Kindle Paperwhite might be cheaper on other platforms such as Lazada, so do be sure to do your research before purchasing any items.

Furthermore, with the year soon coming to a close, there will be many more sales on other e-commerce platforms for you to look forward to so do keep your eyes peeled for that!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.