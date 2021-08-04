Windows 365 arrives for business users kicking off 'Windows as a service' subscription

In mid-July, Microsoft announced plans to launch a subscription Cloud PC service called Windows 365.

Windows 365 is a streaming Windows desktop experience where all of your apps, data, and settings, are streamed to your personal or corporate devices via Azure.

All that is needed is a browser and Internet connection capable of streaming video, although the amount of bandwidth needed depends on your workload. Users can also use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app if they have access to it.

Now SMB and enterprise clients can stream all the personalised applications, tools, data, and settings from Windows they’re used to, whether they’re on Mac, iOS, Android, or Linux -based devices. But users on a Windows-based device will be able to take advantage of the greater flexibility of Hybrid Windows, in which the local operating system and the Cloud PC can work together to provide more options for the user.

The main argument here is that it provides a known cost to businesses and is fast and easy to set up even for part-time or casual staff who only need access for a few days.

Right now we have the different configurations and price plans for SMBs and enterprises in the United States. We will update this article with more information once consumer and local pricing is announced.

Enterprise

Processor

RAM

Storage

Monthly subscription, automatically renews

1 vCPU

2GB RAM

64GB Storage

US$20 (S$27) user/month

2 vCPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

US$28 user/month

US$31 user/month

US$40 user/month

2 vCPU

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

US$41 user/month

US$50 user/month

4 vCPU

16GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

512GB Storage

US$66 user/month

US$75 user/month

U$101 user/month

8 vCPU

32GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

512GB Storage

US$123 user/month

US$132 user/month

US$158 user/month

SMB

Proc-essor RAM Storage Monthly subscription, automatically renews Monthly subscription with Windows Hybrid Benefit, automatically renews
1 vCPU 2GB RAM 64GB Storage US$24 user/month US$20 user/month
2 vCPU

4GB RAM

64GB Storage

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

US$32 user/month

US$35 user/month

US$44 user/month

US$28 user/month

US$31 user/month

US$40 user/month
2 vCPU

8GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

US$45 user/month

US$54 user/month

US$41 user/month

US$50 user/month
4 vCPU

16GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

512GB Storage

US$70 user/month

US$79 user/month

U$105 user/month

US$66 user/month

US$75 user/month

U$101 user/month
8 vCPU

32GB RAM

128GB Storage

256GB Storage

512GB Storage

US$127 user/month

US$136 user/month

US$162 user/month

US$123 user/month

US$132 user/month

US$158 user/month

