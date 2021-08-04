Windows 365 arrives for business users kicking off 'Windows as a service' subscription

In mid-July, Microsoft announced plans to launch a subscription Cloud PC service called Windows 365.

Windows 365 is a streaming Windows desktop experience where all of your apps, data, and settings, are streamed to your personal or corporate devices via Azure.

All that is needed is a browser and Internet connection capable of streaming video, although the amount of bandwidth needed depends on your workload. Users can also use the Microsoft Remote Desktop app if they have access to it.

Now SMB and enterprise clients can stream all the personalised applications, tools, data, and settings from Windows they’re used to, whether they’re on Mac, iOS, Android, or Linux -based devices. But users on a Windows-based device will be able to take advantage of the greater flexibility of Hybrid Windows, in which the local operating system and the Cloud PC can work together to provide more options for the user.

The main argument here is that it provides a known cost to businesses and is fast and easy to set up even for part-time or casual staff who only need access for a few days.

Right now we have the different configurations and price plans for SMBs and enterprises in the United States. We will update this article with more information once consumer and local pricing is announced.

Enterprise

Processor RAM Storage Monthly subscription, automatically renews 1 vCPU 2GB RAM 64GB Storage US$20 (S$27) user/month 2 vCPU 4GB RAM 4GB RAM 4GB RAM 64GB Storage 128GB Storage 256GB Storage US$28 user/month US$31 user/month US$40 user/month 2 vCPU 8GB RAM 8GB RAM 128GB Storage 256GB Storage US$41 user/month US$50 user/month 4 vCPU 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 16GB RAM 128GB Storage 256GB Storage 512GB Storage US$66 user/month US$75 user/month U$101 user/month 8 vCPU 32GB RAM 32GB RAM 32GB RAM 128GB Storage 256GB Storage 512GB Storage US$123 user/month US$132 user/month US$158 user/month

SMB