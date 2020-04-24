Wirelessly charge and sanitise your phone simultaneously with the Lexon Oblio

The cleanliness of our smartphones has recently become a hot topic due to the Covid-19 outbreak.

Research has shown that the average phone has over 17,000 different types of bacteria on the screen which makes it 10x times dirtier than a public restroom.

How do you clean your phone and ensure that these bacteria do not get into contact with your face or hands?

Look no further than the Lexon Oblio, which is a wireless charging station with a built-in UV sanitiser.

Designed in the shape of a modern vase to fit into any interior, it allows you to place Qi-enabled smartphones into Oblio to charge and clean at the same time.

The Oblio has advanced anti-bacterial UV-C light with ioniser technology to kill 99.9 per cent of germs on the phone's screen.

The sanitising cycle will automatically turn on when you place the phone inside the Oblio and automatically turn off in 20 minutes.

There is a LED light for correct placement and charging status. A full charge is said to take three hours in the Oblio, which is the perfect way to disconnect from your phone and spend more time with your loved ones.

The Oblio retails for 79.90 euros (S$124) and comes in four colour options (black, dark blue, gold and white). If this is out of your budget, you can consider the $89 Momax Q.Power UV-Box.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.