The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt is more popular on Steam now than ever before

The Witcher 3 is having a resurgence in popularity lately, probably due to Netflix's new TV show starring the yellow-eyed monster hunter.

The game set an entirely new active player count record on Steam yesterday, with over 93,000 players.

Global Community Lead of CD Projekt Red, Marcin Momot broke the news on Steam - stating that it was a new player record for the game since its release four years ago.

New player record for @witchergame on @Steam, over 4 years after the release! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/mTGvmrMM5a — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) December 29, 2019

Having that many players come back to your game - a singleplayer game, nonetheless - four years after release is pretty impressive!

This didn't come out of nowhere, though. Netflix released The Witcher earlier this month, and people all over the world are likely playing games on their Christmas breaks.

The Witcher 3 even went on sale on Steam during the holidays, so people likely picked it up after binging the show.

Season 2 of The Witcher is already in production, so fans won't have to wait too long to see Geralt slay monsters again. Until then, The Witcher 3 will have to do!

