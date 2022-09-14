The Witcher 4 will mark start of second game trilogy for franchise

The adventures of Geralt may have come to an end in the highly-acclaimed The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, but there are still many stories in the fantasy game world left to be told.

As CD Projekt Red continues pre-production work on Witcher 4, studio president and joint CEO Adam Kiciński has hinted at a possible new trilogy of Witcher games.

Reaffirming an earlier statement that the upcoming title will be the first entry in a new Witcher saga, he went on to elaborate during the company’s latest earnings call that said saga is expected to consist of three games — just like its predecessor.

“We said there will be a new saga. Of course now we’re pre-producing the first game of this saga, but we have in mind more than one [game],” he said.

“So the first saga [comprised] three games, so now we are thinking about more than one game, but we are in pre-production on the first game from the second Witcher saga.”

While each game told its own story with a conclusive start and finish, the first Witcher trilogy did feature a consistent plot that focused on protagonist Geralt of Rivia.

The second saga, however, won’t be bringing him back, so whoever his successor is, they are likely to be the focal point for all three titles.

Information on this front has remained sparse, but some have speculated that Ciri would be the protagonist of Witcher 4.

Her medallion, which takes after the School of the Cat, has some resemblance to the newly-revealed Lynx medallion so the prevailing theory isn’t too far of a stretch.

We’ll have to wait and see how all of that pans out, but one thing’s for sure: the game is being built in Unreal Engine 5 in partnership with Epic Games.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.