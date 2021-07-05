The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a Pokemon Go-style AR game launching on July 21

While we’re eagerly awaiting the release of a new Witcher game, CD Projekt Red has something to keep fans of the franchise occupied in a new augmented reality mobile game.

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is heading to iOS and Android devices on July 21, developed in collaboration with Spokko. Much like the likes of Niantic’s Pokémon Go, Harry Potter: Wizards Unite and Catan: World Explorers, this title is a location-based RPG that puts players into the shoes of a Witcher.

Players will get to roam across the continent, or in this case, your neighbourhood and beyond, tracking and identifying all manner of beasts “both new and familiar” to fight and slay. The trailer above depicts the Leshen — an iconic monster in the games and books — in terrifying fashion. The screenshots below also present the likes of trolls and griffins as well.

Day-and-night and weather systems will be present as well, and will be directly impacted by your real-world location. This will most likely affect what kinds of monsters one would encounter in-game.

Here is the official description for the game:

The Witcher: Monster Slayer is an augmented-reality exploration game that challenges you to become an elite monster hunter. As you explore the real world around you, each step will take you deeper into a dark fantasy adventure unlike any other.

Track monsters, learn their habits, and prepare for battle. Select the best weapons and armor, and brew powerful witcher potions to gain the upper hand before you begin a battle.

As you gain experience and take on more dangerous foes, you will need to improve your skills, your gear, and your tactics in order to become a monster slayer of true renown.

Track your targets — Use real-time weather conditions, time of day, and all your witcher senses to hunt monsters living around you.

Explore advanced augmented reality — Make the dark fantasy world of the Witcher your reality with AR features that change your perception of places you thought you knew.

Embark on adventures — Experience quests that propel you through deep, story-driven adventures inspired by the Witcher series.

Gather trophies from fallen foes — Defeat dozens of different beasts and grow a collection worthy of a true monster slayer.

Android users can already pre-register via the Google Play Store.

