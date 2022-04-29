The Witcher trilogy is available on Steam for just $13.17

Kenny Yeo
Hardware Zone
PHOTO: Twitter/witchergame

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Are you intrigued by the world and its characters and want more? Have you considered playing the games? 

Well, if you have, now's a good time to jump in. That's because Steam is offering all three Witcher games – The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – for the incredibly low price of just $13.17. 

That's no typo, just see the screenshot above. Needless to say, that's some remarkable savings. 

One thing to note is that even though the games are quite old, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still requires a moderately powerful machine to run properly.

A notebook with Intel Iris Xe is probably not going to cut it if you want to play on average settings at Full-HD.

To buy The Witcher Trilogy on Steam, click here.

#Gaming/Video games #Netflix #Savings