The Witcher trilogy is available on Steam for just $13.17

Have you seen The Witcher on Netflix? Are you intrigued by the world and its characters and want more? Have you considered playing the games?

Well, if you have, now's a good time to jump in. That's because Steam is offering all three Witcher games – The Witcher, The Witcher 2: Assassins of Kings, and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – for the incredibly low price of just $13.17.

That's no typo, just see the screenshot above. Needless to say, that's some remarkable savings.

One thing to note is that even though the games are quite old, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt still requires a moderately powerful machine to run properly.

A notebook with Intel Iris Xe is probably not going to cut it if you want to play on average settings at Full-HD.

To buy The Witcher Trilogy on Steam, click here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.