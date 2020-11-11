Woman files police report after her photo is circulated online and linked to self-styled prophet

A local entrepreneur is horrified to learn that a photo of her has been linked to an alleged self-styled prophet recently exposed by The Straits Times (ST).

According to the woman, she discovered that a photo with her in view — said to be taken a year ago while volunteering at a charity bake sale — is being circulated on social media in relation to the exposé.

On Monday (Nov 9), ST published an investigative story on a self-styled Islamic religious leader. The former massage therapist reportedly proclaimed himself a prophet who could speak directly to god and said that gambling is allowed in order to help the needy, despite it being prohibited in Islam.

He has allegedly taken on five spiritual wives as well, resulting in several men blaming the so-called prophet for ending their marriages.

The woman lodged a police report on Tuesday, fearing that the photo being spread around has given the impression that she is linked somehow to the man.

PHOTO: Screengrab/Facebook

“I wish to state that I am not in any way involved with the alleged activities or group as those that were mentioned in the Straits Times report,” she affirmed in a Facebook post, adding that she will consider pursuing legal actions against anyone who insinuates her involvement in the case.

The Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) is conducting investigations into the self-styled prophet once again after it had already issued a formal advisory to the man in 2018.

Muis issued a statement on Tuesday, clarifying that he is not a qualified or registered religious teacher under the Asatizah Registration Scheme. It is considered an offence to conduct a religious school without being registered with Muis.

“While Muis is unable to independently verify if they indeed took place, practices such as having ‘spiritual wives’, gambling to help others, and describing oneself as a prophet are clearly deviant and a distortion to the Islamic faith,” wrote the council, urging members of the public with relevant information to come forward and assist in investigations.

Assalamualaikum wr. wb. You may be aware of a news article published on 9 November 2020 entitled “Self-styled prophet... Posted by Islamic Religious Council of Singapore (Muis) on Tuesday, November 10, 2020

ilyas@asiaone.com