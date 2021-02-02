A working Apple-1 computer built by Jobs and Wozniak is available for $2m

An extremely rare Apple-1 has turned up on eBay. The Apple-1 is Apple's first desktop computer and each unit was hand-built by Steve Wozniak and Steve Jobs.

The available unit is said to be one of six known surviving units to come in an original Byte Shop KOA wood case. The seller's description claims this unit is in the "best known condition of any of those cases".

This Apple-1 was acquired in 1978 as part of a trade-in deal involving a newer Apple II.

It also comes with an original power supply and Datanetics Version D keyboard. It also comes in a period-correct Sony TV-115 monitor. The seller also says the motherboard is unmodified and is it almost perfect condition.

PHOTO: Ebay/krishmiti

But perhaps most impressive of all is that this unit is reliably functional. It ran for over 6 hours each day at the Vintage Computer Festival West in August 2019.

The seller is asking a whopping US$1.5 million (S$2 million) for this unit.

This might seem reasonable given the pedigree and condition of this unit, but no Apple-1 has breached US$1 million yet and more recent auctions have said to close below US$500,000. Regardless, this unit will go for way more than whatever the seller paid for.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.