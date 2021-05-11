World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic will arrive on June 1

“You are not prepared!”

On June 1 2021, World of Warcraft Classic players will witness the arrival of 2007’s Burning Crusade expansion... again.

Illidan Stormrage will once more invite everyone over for a confrontation in the shattered realm of Outland where many dangers await players, and just as much loot.

World of Warcraft: Burning Crusade Classic is Blizzard Entertainment’s loyal recreation of the very first World of Warcraft expansion which sent players back through the Dark Portal to the shattered realm of Outland—a distant, fel-scarred planet where the forces of the demonic Burning Legion prepared to mount an assault against all life on Azeroth.

The expansion brings a ton of new content for Classic players, including two new playable races (blood elves and draenei) and flying mounts in Outland.

J. Allen Brack, president of Blizzard Entertainment said:

"For many World of Warcraft players, the original Burning Crusade was their first step on an epic journey that’s still going on today—but for many others, stories of fleeing the Fel Reaver and confronting Illidan at the top of the Black Temple are just the stuff of legend. With Burning Crusade Classic, we want to give players a chance to experience the trials and triumphs of Outland in a way that hasn’t been possible for more than a decade, and do so adventuring alongside old friends and new. We can’t wait to travel with everyone back through the Dark Portal once again."

A lot of players might want to keep the purity of their pre-Burning Crusade realms intact before this expansion arrives, but Blizzard has them covered.

When the pre-expansion patch launches on May 18, Classic players can choose to either progress their characters into Burning Crusade alongside the rest of their realm or continue playing through Classic content on brand-new Classic Era realms launching that day.

Essentially: you get to choose between staying in Classic, or moving onto Burning Crusade. If you’d like to dip your toes in both, you can clone your characters for US$35 (S$46.43) per character.

That lets you play a copy of your character on a Classic Era realm, while moving the original into Burning Crusade.

On May 18, you’ll also get to create blood elf and draenei characters and experience their new starting zones (Azuremyst Isles and Eversong Woods) in advance of the expansion’s arrival.

The patch also adds a limited-time game event where demonic agents from the Dark Portal assault key locations across Azeroth.

Herea list of all the new stuff coming in Burning Crusade Classic, courtesy of Blizzard:

The Shattered Realm of Outland: Traverse the treacherous crags and spires of Blade’s Edge Mountains, where even dragons fear to roam; hunt alongside the uncorrupted Mag’har orcs among the floating islands of Nagrand; battle demonic agents of the Legion in the shadow of the Black Temple; and much more.

Two New Playable Races: Fight for the Horde as the blood elves, seeking a new source of the arcane power that once sustained them, or join the Alliance as the draenei, exiles from Outland in search of a new home.

Gather at the Arena Gates: Assemble your most trusted allies and prove your PvP prowess in 2v2, 3v3, or 5v5 combat in Arenas such as the Ring of Trials and the Circle of Blood.

Take Wing on Flying Mounts: Take flight in the chaotic skies of Netherstorm and soar over fel-touched Shadowmoon Valley with the introduction of flying mounts in Outland.

Master Challenging Raids and Dungeons: Conquer five-player dungeons set in the crystalline fortress of Tempest Keep and the Caverns of Time, where heroes bear witness to Azeroth’s past. Raid the haunted halls of 10-player Karazhan, and gear up over time for a climactic confrontation against Kil’jaeden in 25-player Sunwell Plateau.

New Options for Heroes: Carve gems of power to socket into players’ gear with the Jewelcrafting profession; choose between the Aldor or Scryer factions in Shattrath and earn their unique rewards; create a paladin on the Horde or a shaman on the Alliance; and more.

Just like World of Warcraft Classic, Burning Crusade Classic will be included in your World of Warcraft subscription at no additional cost.

