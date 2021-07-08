World of Warcraft: Wrath Of The Lich King invades tabletop gaming with Pandemic crossover

Crossovers are all the rage these days, but some collaborations are just made in heaven, or perhaps hell in this case. With the world still gripped by the effects of the pandemic, it provides the perfect setting for a classic video game to modernise itself for a new generation.

A surprise announcement from both Blizzard Entertainment and Z-Man Games has revealed a crossover between World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King expansion and the hit co-operative Pandemic board game series

The accompanying trailer definitely does not give us too much info, but it will stir the memories of those who have played the MMO expansion or even the original Warcraft III: Reign of Chaos.

ALSO READ: World of Warcraft: Shadowlands' big Chains of Domination update is now live

We hear the famous words of King Terenas Menethil II first spoken in the opening cinematic of the WoW expansion as the trailer slowly reveals the Lich King himself, Arthas Menethil, glowing in his unholy light. Alongside him are other recognisable races in the Warcraft series.

These pieces will be integral to how this crossover will take place as a board game. It is a great match, since the original undead scourge in the games overwhelmed the world just like a sudden pandemic.

The tabletop experience of World of Warcraft’s Wrath of the Lich King and Pandemic is certainly one to look out for. Both Blizzard and Z-Man Games will have more info to share soon, so be patient!

This article was first published in Geek Culture.