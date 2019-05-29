World's biggest gaming festival to debut in Asia in October 2020

Gamescom, which has been held in Cologne in Germany yearly since 2009, is one of the highlights of the gaming world.

SINGAPORE - In an epic win for the video gaming and esports scene here, Singapore will play host to the first Asian edition of the world's largest gaming festival, gamescom.

Fans and enthusiasts will not have long to wait, as the four-day gamescom asia will be held from Oct 15 to 18 next year.

It will consist of a two-day industry gaming conference and a three-day trade and public exhibition, including esports events, a showcase of emerging technologies in video games, as well as gaming workshops, meet-and-greet sessions and cosplay theatrics.

On Wednesday (May 29), a memorandum of understanding was signed between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and gamescom organiser Koelnmesse, to mark their new partnership for the upcoming festival.

Gamescom, which has been held in Cologne in Germany yearly since 2009, is one of the highlights of the gaming world.

Sponsored by game, the Association for the German Games Industry, it is the industry's largest event measured by exhibition space and number of visitors, with 370,000 visitors and 1,037 exhibitors from 56 countries attending the show last year.

STB chief executive Keith Tan said the board kicked off discussions with Koelnmesse to develop an Asian spin-off two years ago. In planning, it consulted with numerous stakeholders like the Info-communications Media Development Authority, Enterprise Singapore, industry associations, game developers and organisers of local and esports events.

Mr Tan said: "Apart from adding vibrancy to our events calendar, we aim for gamescom asia to position Singapore as the natural base for the development and commercialisation of digital and gaming content, which in turn will support our digital media industry."

Visitors can also look forward to a launch of global titles and extensive showcase of gaming-related offerings. It is not currently known what titles or publishers are on board yet.