The world's fastest gaming monitor - ASUS ROG Swift 360Hz launches in September

ASUS Republic of Gamers (ROG) has just announced that the ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN gaming monitor will be available in Sept 2020 for US$699 (S$960).

The ROG Swift 360Hz is the world’s fastest esports gaming monitor and delivers winning performance for fast-paced action and battle royale games.

It features a Full HD (1920 x 1080) Fast IPS panel with up to a 360Hz refresh rate, 1 ms gray-to-gray (GTG) response time and NVIDIA G-SYNC processor for silky-smooth gameplay.

PHOTO: Nvidia

To celebrate the product launch, ROG is collaborating with Bugha, the 2019 Fortnite World Cup champion, for The Choice of Champions campaign.

Gamers can join the campaign by submitting Fortnite challenges they want to see Bugha complete using the ROG Swift 360Hz, such as not using sniper weapons or not building any structures.

ROG and Bugha will then pick three of the submitted challenges to take on and will post his attempts to complete them on his YouTube channel.

Challenges can be submitted by posting them as a comment with the hashtag #ROGSwift360Hz on one of Bugha’s tweets or TikTok videos, or on a post on the ROG Twitter, TikTok, Instagram or Facebook account.

Participants whose challenges are picked will have a chance win a ROG Swift 360Hz gaming monitor and play as Bugha’s teammate in a Fortnite duo competition.

PHOTO: Arknemesis Gaming India

ROG gaming monitors deliver the speed and features that gives me a competitive edge, and this new ROG Swift 360Hz PG259QN has created a noticeable improvement in my performance.

The ROG Swift 360Hz monitor has improved my performance, and I now find it difficult to go back to using any other monitor.

It’s awesome to play with an industry-leading 360Hz refresh rate, which provides not only the fastest response time but also offers a clean and minimalistic design for competing or just playing casually.

Bugha (Fortnite 2019 World Champion)

