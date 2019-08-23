Worldwide game spending goes up by 5 per cent amid booming mobile market

PHOTO: Unsplash
Kenneth Ang
Hardware Zone

It's no secret that the mobile industry has seen exponential growth in the past few years, as more and more tech and game companies fight for a piece of this extremely lucrative pie.

Last July, gamers spent a total of US$8.56 billion (S$11.9 billion) on games worldwide, across console, PC or mobile platforms.

But if you thought that was a lot of money (and it is), you might be in for a shock.

PHOTO: SuperData 

According to SuperData's monthly report, that figure has once again surged, peaking at a whopping US$9.02 billion last month — that's around half a billion dollars more than last year!

Looking at individual platforms, mobile game revenue saw the most growth, which is significant enough to offset the collective decline in both PC and console revenue by itself.

While that's undoubtedly impressive, what's more concerning is that the pattern looks set to continue, at least for the next few months.

With that said, check out the full report and other interesting statistics on SuperData here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.

More about
Digital Gaming/Video games

TRENDING

Places in Johor that&#039;ll make you believe you&#039;re in Europe
Places in Johor that'll make you believe you're in Europe
&#039;He said my nipples weren&#039;t sexy&#039;: The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun&#039;s divorce?
'He said my nipples weren't sexy': The real reason for Ku Hye-Sun's divorce?
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Woman admits to putting used sanitary pad in kettle at 5-star hotel in China
Crocodile oil, Donki&#039;s sweet potatoes and other things you&#039;d never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
Crocodile oil, Donki's sweet potatoes and other things you'd never believe you can buy at Changi Airport
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
National Stadium will turn into a zombie-infested battlefield come Oct
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
Malaysian girl, 11, writes to 12-year-old schoolmate asking for sex
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
City Harvest Church founder Kong Hee released from jail
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Bubble tea the new holy offering? Thai temple visitors think so
Chang&#039;e lantern in Chinatown gets &#039;plastic surgery&#039; after complaints
Chang'e lantern in Chinatown gets 'plastic surgery' after complaints
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Former radio DJ Daniel Ong to tie the knot with artist girlfriend
Tavia Yeung&#039;s pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Tavia Yeung's pregnancy rumour shocks even her own husband Him Law
Singapore Night Festival 2019: Top installations to check out this year
What to catch at this year’s Singapore Night Fest

LIFESTYLE

Free XO durians for Pioneer and Merdeka Generation members &amp; other deals this week
Free XO durians for senior citizens at CCK on Aug 24
I didn&#039;t wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don&#039;t intend to anymore
I didn't wash my face (in the morning) for a week, and I don't intend to anymore
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
Where is the cheapest place Singaporean shoppers can buy Chanel bags?
What&#039;s the &#039;correct&#039; retirement age in Singapore?
What's the 'correct' retirement age in Singapore?

Home Works

A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
A retro-inspired Telok Blangah home surrounded by greenery
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
7 ways to create a tropical themed home that feels like paradise
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
10 design firms that create contemporary homes in Singapore
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one
Baby-proof your home: All you need to make your place safe for the little one

IN CASE YOU MISSED IT

Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering &#039;special&#039;
Kukubird, the fashion brand, rides on Singapore interest by offering 'special'
To keep her lover, 55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to pass off as own son
55-year-old Chinese woman fakes pregnancy and kidnaps grandson to keep her lover
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
Over half of Singaporeans believe there’s life after death: Survey
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit
From Jackie Chan to G.E.M.: Chinese livestreamer splashes millions on star-studded wedding - then turns a profit

SERVICES