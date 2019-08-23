Worldwide game spending goes up by 5 per cent amid booming mobile market

It's no secret that the mobile industry has seen exponential growth in the past few years, as more and more tech and game companies fight for a piece of this extremely lucrative pie.

Last July, gamers spent a total of US$8.56 billion (S$11.9 billion) on games worldwide, across console, PC or mobile platforms.

But if you thought that was a lot of money (and it is), you might be in for a shock.

PHOTO: SuperData

According to SuperData's monthly report, that figure has once again surged, peaking at a whopping US$9.02 billion last month — that's around half a billion dollars more than last year!

Looking at individual platforms, mobile game revenue saw the most growth, which is significant enough to offset the collective decline in both PC and console revenue by itself.

While that's undoubtedly impressive, what's more concerning is that the pattern looks set to continue, at least for the next few months.

With that said, check out the full report and other interesting statistics on SuperData here.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.