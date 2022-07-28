Wrath of the Lich King Classic arrives on Sept 27 for Asia-Pacific

"There must always be...a Lich King.".

As far as I'm concerned, it doesn't really matter how valid the above statement is, especially after a certain someone went and broke what was essentially the Scourge's remote control.

Instead, what matters is that we're still talking about it a solid 14 years after the expansion's original release.

And now, with Wrath of the Lich King Classic arriving on Sept 27 for the Asia-Pacific region, you'll be able to refresh your memories of it, so make sure to dress warmly for the ride.

All you'll need to start taking on the Lich King is an active subscription for World of Warcraft: Classic and be on a Burning Crusade Classic realm.

Come Sept 27 at 6am Singapore time, you'll be able to start your journey through Northrend towards Icecrown Citadel, where one of gaming's most iconic villains awaits your challenge.

Naturally, you'll also be able to attempt all of the other content that came with the original Wrath of the Lich King expansion back in 2008, such as the Ahn'Kahet: The Old Kingdom, the infamous Culling of Stratholme, and 11 other memorable dungeons.

Meanwhile, the Death Knight class, which starts at Level 55 will also be available to all players. You'll be able to create one character per Classic realm, which you can then take through Burning Crusade content up to a maximum of Level 70.

Speaking of levelling, players can enjoy Joyous Journeys in the days leading up to release too.

It's a 50 per cent bonus XP event that also offers lots of purchasable goodies to help your characters "get up to speed", such as a Level 70 character boost for those who don't yet have a fully-levelled character, and numerous other cosmetic items.

For more information on the expansion, feel free to check out the official World of Warcraft Classic page.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.