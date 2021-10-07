Xbox and Adidas announce questionable console-inspired sneaker collaboration

Sneaker and geek culture has been increasingly intertwined over the past few years. After all, sneakers have been an accessory for anyone looking to express their individuality.

PlayStation had done it first, with rather tasteful collaborations in the past. But Xbox’s attempt still needs a great deal of improvements.

While we understand this translucent green is a direct throwback to Halo back in 2001, it’s hard to pull off as a sneaker.

The Xbox 20th Forum Tech will still be one pair that collector’s will grab for their collection but to wear…that’s another matter altogether.

PHOTO: Microsoft

Just when you thought that Xbox was turning the corner especially with their solid Game Pass offerings, such statement pieces do miss the mark in our view.