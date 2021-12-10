Xbox and Singtel are teaming up to launch Xbox All Access in Singapore

Just in time for Halo Infinite!

Xbox and Singtel are partnering up to launch Xbox All Access for Singtel customers in Singapore. This gaming package launches today, giving you an easy way to grab one of Microsoft’s next-generation consoles with an Xbox Game Pass subscription.

Xbox All Access is a monthly package that starts from $37 over 24 months. When you sign up, you get to choose between getting the Xbox Series S or Xbox Series X, with a 24-month subscription to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate added on top.

This tier of Game Pass gives you access to over 100 games on the Xbox service, plus multiplayer access, monthly free games and discounts via Xbox Live Gold.

Xbox All Access’ monthly repayment installments will be processed through your Singtel bills over 24 months, which means you don’t have to shell out for a console and Game Pass subscription all at once.

Keep in mind that Game Pass also gives you access to Xbox Game Studios’ exclusive titles on release day — which means that you’ll be able to play games like Halo Infinite and Starfield the second they launch worldwide without paying extra.

To celebrate the bundle’s launch, Singtel is also launching the Epic Fortnite and Rocket League holiday bundle with the Xbox Series S, with both games and additional DLC for free.

Rocket League and Fortnite are already free-to-play games, so we’re guessing the DLC is the real bonus here. The bundle will be available for a limited time during Xbox All Access’ launch at Singtel.

To sum up, Xbox All Access gives you a 24-month membership to Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and the choice of either an Xbox Series X or Xbox Series S console. According to Singtel, here is everything else the bundle has to offer:

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate includes all the benefits of Xbox Live Gold plus access to over 100 high-quality games including Halo Infinite, Fortnite, The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, Forza Horizon 5, Minecraft, Microsoft Flight Simulator and more.

Play new Xbox Game Studios the same day as launch.

Exclusive member discounts and deals along with free perks including in-game content and partner offers.

Extra value add for a limited time with the Xbox Series S: Epic Fortnite and Rocket League holiday bundle including Fortnite and Rocket League games plus additional downloadable content will be available for free (while stocks last).

Only Singtel mobile subscribers or Singtel fibre broadband subscribers can sign up for Xbox All Access. You can buy Xbox All Access from Singtel stores or online here. Find more information on Xbox All Access here.

This article was first published in hardwarezone.