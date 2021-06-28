Xbox chief Phil Spencer confirms that Halo: Infinite is on track to its holiday 2021 release

Despite being one of the most hotly anticipated next-gen console shooters of 2020, most of us can definitely recall that Halo: Infinite didn't pass its first job interview with flying colours.

In fact, you could even say it tanked completely due to a combination of dull gameplay, lacklustre aesthetics and several other notable flaws.

Accordingly, the team said they would take it back and improve it, which resulted in the game's release date being postponed to 2021 soon after.

Fortunately, Xbox Chief Phil Spencer has assured fans (via a Dropped Frames interview) that there probably won't be any further delays, and that we can all expect to don our Spartan armour by the end of the year.

Although the team hasn't been able to nail down a specific date at this point in time, he did mention that they have already narrowed it down to a three to four week window sometime during the holiday season, and that the folks at 343 Industries are "very committed" to pushing the game out by then.

Among other pointers, Spencer also offered praise to Joseph Staten and Pierre Hintze, primarily for their uncompromising dedication to quality.

The former probably needs no introduction - he's a veteran when it comes to Halo development and was brought back to help enhance the game after its mixed reception last year.

Meanwhile, the latter was the head of publishing for The Master Chief Collection, but has since come on board the Infinite team to help out with its highly-anticipated free-to-play Multiplayer mode.

Although Spencer's assurances are certainly good to hear, we're actually more relieved that we have something to go on for Halo: Infinite after the recent "dry spell" of sorts.

Accordingly, like many gamers out there, we can't wait to see what the final "improved" game looks like, but if the Multiplayer reveal at E3 earlier this month is anything to go by, then we're probably headed in the right direction.