Xbox Game Pass Ultimate to include free Project xCloud gaming to play anywhere, anytime

Microsoft has been quietly setting things in motion in the lead-up to its new Xbox Series X launch in Holiday 2020, as well as the showcase for its first-party games later this month.

More recently, a blog post by Xbox head Phil Spencer shows just what gamers can expect with updates to its new Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription.

Come September 2020, Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscribers will get to enjoy streaming their games via Project xCloud at no additional cost (in select countries only at present).

This allows you to play over 100 Xbox Game Pass titles on your phones or tablets, so you never have to take your eyes off your screen — even during a trip to the loo.

Additionally, the subscription also means subscribers get first dibs on upcoming Xbox Series X games such as Halo Infinite and Senua’s Saga: Hellblade II when they launch on day one.

Before you raise your eyebrows, know that Xbox Series X games are backwards-compatible, meaning they can be played on the Xbox One, so you don’t have to upgrade to an Xbox Series X immediately if you don’t want to.

Of course, this also includes the likes of other AAA heavyweights, such as Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, Cyberpunk 2077, and Marvel’s Avengers.

As if that wasn’t enough, you’re also reassured of being able to use your Xbox Elite Controller or Xbox Adaptive Controller without having to buy a new Xbox Series X Controller in order to play these new titles. Talk about a spanking good deal right there.

“At Xbox, we listen to what you – players, game developers, content creators and streamers – tell us what you want from the future of gaming,” said Spencer in the blog post. “Based on your feedback, we’re building a future where you and your friends can play the deepest, most immersive and interactive games ever created across your Xbox console, PC, and mobile devices.”

The best part is that, at the time of writing, the premium subscription service is still available at just US$1 / $1 at the first month of subscription, so there really isn’t any reason why you shouldn’t get subscribed yet if you haven’t already.