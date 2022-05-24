The Xbox Game Pass will have 12 new games in its roster by the end of May

If you're an existing Xbox Game Pass subscriber, please do us a favour and act just a teensy bit surprised when we tell you that the team is bringing twelve new titles on board by the end of May.

In fact, some of them have already been added by now.

And, if you aren't a subscriber, it's still not too late to join in the fun. Trust us, it's worth every dime.

Okay, so I am fundamentally aware that at this point, announcing new games for the Xbox Game Pass is essentially like getting hyped about water being wet. I mean, we already know the spread is loaded as it is, and it continues to grow with every passing month. Regardless, having more free stuff to play is always nice, and they're even adding in Xbox Touch Control for 11 other titles with this May update too.

So, without further ado, the new games that are being added to the XGP this month are:

Now available

Her Story (PC)

Jurassic World Evolution 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Little Witch in the Woods Game Preview (Console and PC)

Skate (Cloud)

Umurangi Generation Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Farming Simulator 22 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Vampire Survivors (PC)

By end-May

Floppy Knights (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hardspace: Shipbreaker (PC)

Sniper Elite V (Console and PC)

Cricket 22 (PC)

Pac-Man Museum+ (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As for the 11 new additions to the Xbox Touch Control repertoire, do keep in mind that these will only be accessible to those with an Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription, but once you've signed up, you'll be able to enjoy them anywhere using the corresponding apps for each platform.

Specifically, PC users can hop into the Xbox app to play these, while Android and iOS users can use the Xbox Game Pass mobile app or Xbox.com/play respectively.

A Memoir Blue

Contrast

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition

Eiyuden Chronicle: Rising

Far: Changing Tides

Kentucky Route Zero

Loot River

Paradise Killer

Tainted Grail: Conquest

Townscaper

Visage

Last but not least, we'll also be saying goodbye to seven other games due to the standard rotation on May 31, so if you've fallen in love with any of these, make sure to purchase them (using the membership discount, of course) to add them to your library permanently. Happy gaming!

EA Sports NHL 20 (Console)

Farming Simulator 19 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Knockout City (Console and PC) EA Play

Resident Evil 7 Biohazard (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Spellforce 3: Soul Harvest (PC)

Superhot Mind Control Delete (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Yes Your Grace (Cloud, Console, and PC)

For more information, feel free to check out the official Xbox Game Pass Twitter account.

ALSO READ: Lazada hosts 2022's first physical IT fair at Plaza Singapura