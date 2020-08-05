Xbox Series X showcase: Assassin's Creed: Valhalla, Yakuza: Like a Dragon, and more

A new era of gaming will soon dawn upon us, with the Xbox Series X and PS5 coming out this holiday 2020.

While we await to see how the PlayStation side of things shape up, Xbox is making their first move by showing off all the third-party offerings that are optimised for the Xbox Series X.

Together with Smart Delivery, the house of Microsoft is doing all they can to court gamers for the next generation.

This is the recap of the next-gen Inside Xbox with Xbox Series X gameplay.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Vikings are badass, so it’s only natural that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla retains all that of brutality, gore, merciless exterminations in all its full, uncensored glory.

That doesn’t mean the game isn’t breathtaking in the traditional sense – the environments are gorgeously rendered, and the attention to detail is very much evident.

The fast loading times of the Xbox Series X only serves to enhance the immersive experience, slated to arrive Holiday 2020.

While the gameplay shown was very little, Creative Director Ashraf Ismail was also on hand to talk more about the next Assassin’s Creed.

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Become Ichiban Kasuga, a low-ranking yakuza grunt left on the brink of death by the man he trusted most.

Take up your legendary bat and get ready to crack some underworld skulls in dynamic RPG combat set against the backdrop of modern-day Japan. Turn-based combat in a Yakuza game? Count us in from the first second.

Bright Memory: Infinite

Bright Memory: Infinite is an all-new lightning-fast fusion of the FPS and action genres, created by the one man led FYQD-Studio.

Combine a wide variety of skills and abilities to unleash dazzling combo attacks. A strange phenomenon for which scientists can find no explanation has occurred in the skies around the world.

The Supernatural Science Research Organization (SRO) has sent agents out to various regions to investigate this phenomenon.

It is soon discovered that these strange occurrences are connected to an archaic mystery – an as-of-yet unknown history of two worlds, about to come to light…

DIRT 5

On the asphalt and the trails, Codemasters’ DIRT 5 aims to bring driving games to the next level with the power of the Xbox Series X.

Day/night cycles, realistic weather effects, and the sweet feeling of getting behind the wheel, it sure feels like performance on next-gen hardware.

DIRT 5 writes a new chapter in the legacy of DiRT – bolder and braver than ever before.

Travel the globe, tame the most incredible off-road machines with your friends, and be part of a vibe that delivers big on epic action, pure expression, and unbridled style.

Scorn

Ebb Software is definitely channelling some sci-fi horror with their Xbox Series X project Scorn. The tentacles, the goo, and the frankly terrifying gargantuan creature mean players are in for some good old scares.

It’s creepy, it’s intriguing, and it reeks strongly of the Souls vibe. Those looking for a first-person horror adventure, this is it.

CHORUS

It is time to take to space and become the best pilot the galaxy has ever seen in Fishlabs’ latest. Become Nara and Forsaken, her sentient starfighter, on a compelling, personal journey of redemption.

Unlock devastating weapons and mind-bending abilities in a true evolution of the space-combat shooter.

Explore breath-taking interstellar vistas, ancient temples and venture beyond our waking reality. Outgun, outwit, and outmanoeuvre your enemies in an epic quest to free the galaxy from oppression.

Vampire the Masquerade: Bloodlines 2

Enter the World of Darkness and rise through vampire society. Experience Seattle – a city full of alluring, dangerous, characters and factions.

You are dead now but stronger, quicker, more alluring and with potential for so much more. Choose to be brutal and unflinching or cultured and seductive.

Use charm, cunning, terror and sheer will to rise through vampire society. What monster will you be?

Call Of The Sea

Call of the Sea is an otherworldly adventure game set in the 1930s South Pacific. Explore a lush island paradise and puzzle out the secrets of a lost civilization in the hunt for your husband’s missing expedition.

The Ascent

Featuring solo and co-op RPG action, the mega-corporation that owns you and everyone, The Ascent Group, has just collapsed.

Can you survive without it?

A cyberpunk shooter reminiscent of Helldivers, the action is flashy, the aesthetic is futuristic, and it feels right at home being a next-gen title. Neon Giant and Curve Digital is definitely going to hit a crowd that lives for such a game.

The Medium

The Medium is a next-gen psychological horror game, featuring a ‘dual’ soundtrack by Akira Yamaoka of Silent Hills fame and Arkadiusz Reikowski.

Become a medium living in two worlds: the real and the spirit one. Haunted by a vision of a child’s murder, you travel to an abandoned hotel resort, which years ago became the stage of an unthinkable tragedy.

There you begin your search for difficult answers. Coming Holiday 2020 to PC & Xbox Series X.

SCARLET NEXUS

In a far distant future, humanity’s last hope falls into the hands of an elite group of psionic soldiers, who battle an invincible threat known as Others.

Unravel the mysteries of a Brain Punk future caught between technology and psychic abilities in SCARLET NEXUS.

Second Extinction

Second Extinction is an intense 3 player co-op FPS, where you work as a team to take down large groups of savage mutated dinosaurs. Fight through a maelstrom of bullets, bombs, teeth, claws and gore, it’s up to you to reclaim Earth!

Madden 21

EA’s Madden 21 sure looks prettier, but with an emphasis on making you feel the game more than ever. The biggest point made has to be the fact that it is a Smart Delivery game. Get it on Xbox One, and you will have it for Xbox Series X.

With plenty of in-depth talks with the developers after the steady stream of trailers, be sure to watch till the end if you want to learn more about any of the Xbox Series X optimised titles revealed today.

Holidays 2020 cannot come soon enough,

