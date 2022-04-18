XCOM 2 will be free to keep until April 21

Firaxis Games’ highly-acclaimed turn-based tactical strategy game XCOM 2 is now free to keep and play forever, if you add it to your Epic account by April 21, 2022.

If you haven’t owned it yet, you 100 per cent should grab it now for the hundreds of hours of potential fun you can get.

It is not an easy game and, depending on your skills, there may be many rage-quit moments. Still, the 2016 game is arguably one of the best turn-based tactical games ever, able to hold its own against many games that came out in the six years after it.

Too bad, you don’t get the expansion XCOM 2: War of the Chosen for free as well (though it is worth buying if you like the game), nor easy access to the many mods for the game (will Epic workshop ever happen?).

The story of XCOM 2 continues 20 years after XCOM, where humans lost their war against the alien invaders. The earth is now occupied and aliens are in charge. You play as the Commander, leading a guerilla team of resistance fighters, always facing impossible odds, to try to overthrow the new world order.

The other free game on Epic Games Store this week is ByteRockers’ Games’ Insurmountable, a procedurally-generated adventure roguelike with permadeath, in which the player has to overcome huge mountains.

Get your free XCOM 2 and Insurmountable on Epic Games Store now.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.