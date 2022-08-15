Xiaomi 12S Ultra vs Vivo X80 Pro: Battle of the camera powerhouses

Mobile photography is no longer the laggard that it was in the past, with camera and lens manufacturers starting to invest more in modern-day smartphones. Following the end of Huawei’s deal with Leica, the German company has found a new partner in the Xiaomi 12S Ultra, putting it in direct competition with the Vivo X80 Pro, which features technology from Zeiss.

PHOTO: Wonderwall.sg

Here’s how they compare on the surface: the former boasts 50.3MP f/1.9, 48MP f/4.1 periscope telephoto, and 8MP f/2.2 128º ultra-wide proprietary lenses, while the latter sports 50 MP f/1.6, 8MP f/3.4, 12 MP f/1.9, and 48MP f/2.2 lenses.

On top of great ISO performance, dynamic range, and depth of field, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra proves capable of producing vibrant colours comprising very strong reds, prominent greens, and striking blues. There’s also less ghosting and flaring observed, with users having a handful of camera filters to play around.

In comparison, the Vivo X80 Pro offers more muted colours, a cinematic nuance, and various lighting effects and film simulation options. Check out the following two images to get an idea of how they look across the two without any edits or filters applied:

With both devices bringing their own brand of charm, which then will emerge the winner of a photography shoot-out session on the streets? Our host Bobby Tonelli shares his thoughts and locks in on the verdict below:

