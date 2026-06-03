Xiaomi 17T or 17T Pro: Which one should you get?

The $1,000 phones are getting harder to tell apart. Not for lack of innovation — on the contrary, this is an intensely competitive category.

Call it a budget flagship or a supercharged mid-tier if you like, but the pitch is the same — pay only for the essential flagship features you want.

Around the $800 to $1,200 mark in 2026, it is no longer unusual to see bright AMOLED displays, large batteries, fast charging, AI features and enough processing power for most people.

However, most phones here look competitive in broadly similar ways.

In that regard, the Xiaomi 17T Series has a clear selling point that breaks from convention: A 50MP Leica 5x telephoto camera that appears on both the Xiaomi 17T and Xiaomi 17T Pro, and comes with optical image stabilisation, a 115 mm-equivalent focal length, 30cm macro support, 10x optical-grade zoom, and up to 120x AI Ultra Zoom.

What both Xiaomi 17T phones get

The shared 5x Leica telephoto gives both phones proper long-range reach for travel details, stage shots, architecture, distant subjects and compressed framing — the sort of shots that usually separate camera-forward phones from ‘good enough’ ones.

Once again, the compromise here is the ultra-wide perspective. Both models use a 12MP ultra-wide camera, so this is not a uniformly premium triple-camera setup.

Beyond the telephoto, both phones share a fairly strong base:

Leica Live Moment: Xiaomi’s short-motion capture feature, supported across all rear camera focal lengths. Think of it as Xiaomi’s Leica-styled take on capturing the moment before and after a shot, rather than just a still frame.

Leica Live Portrait: A motion portrait mode that adds background blur while retaining movement.

1.5K AMOLED display: Both phones use sharp AMOLED panels with up to 3500 nits peak brightness, Dolby Vision and HDR10+.

Eye-care certifications: Both models carry TÜV Rheinland eye-care certifications, including low blue light, flicker-free and circadian-friendly certifications.

Durability: Both phones have Corning Gorilla Glass 7i and IP68 water and dust resistance.

Performance basics: Both use LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 4.1 storage and Xiaomi’s 3D IceLoop cooling system.

Software and AI: Both run Xiaomi HyperOS and include Xiaomi HyperAI, Circle to Search with Google and Google Gemini.

Large silicon-carbon battery: The Xiaomi 17T and 17T Pro sport 6500mAh and 7000mAh capacities, respectively.

Why the regular 17T may be the bargain

The regular 17T becomes more interesting once you compare how brands usually divide their regular and Pro models.

The cheaper phone often gets the broad design language and some headline numbers, while the camera hardware that changes how you shoot is kept for the Pro.

For example, HONOR decided that their regular 600 series model keeps many of the core features, while the Pro adds the telephoto camera.

Xiaomi gives the regular 17T the 50MP Leica 5x telephoto found on the Pro, choosing to compromise instead with a smaller main camera sensor, weaker charging setup, no wireless charging and a lower performance ceiling.

But if that long-range Leica zoom is what caught your attention, then the cheaper model already gets the headline feature.

What you pay more for with the Xiaomi 17T Pro

While both phones share the same telephoto and ultra-wide cameras, the Pro gets a larger 50MP Light Fusion 950 main sensor at 1/1.31 inches, compared with the 17T’s 50MP Light Fusion 800 sensor at 1/1.55 inches; the difference is more light-gathering headroom for low-light shots, high-contrast scenes and video.

The display is also bigger and smoother: 6.83 inches, up to 144Hz, hardware-level one-nit minimum brightness and equally sized 1.29mm bezels using LIPO packaging.

The regular 17T uses a smaller 6.59-inch 120Hz AMOLED display, which may suit users who want something more manageable.

Performance and charging are the other obvious upgrades.

The Pro runs on the flagship-class 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500, while the 17T uses the premium-category 4nm Dimensity 8500-Ultra.

The Pro also gets 100W wired HyperCharge, 50W wireless HyperCharge and 22.5W wired reverse charging.

The 17T has 67W wired charging, 22.5W wired reverse charging, but no wireless charging.

The Pro also has an advantage in video.

The 17T Pro supports 8K video at 30 fps, 4K video at 120 fps, 4K HDR10+ recording,

Log video up to 4K at 60 fps, and Movie mode up to 4K at 60 fps.

The regular 17T still gets 4K HDR10+ and Log video up to 4K at 60fps, but the Pro is the obvious pick if video capabilities are part of the buying decision.

The Pro also gets Wi-Fi 7, while the regular 17T supports Wi-Fi 6E.

Price and availability in Singapore: Which one should you get?

If optical telephoto is the key, the Xiaomi 17T is hard to beat.

Prices start at $799 for the 12GB+256GB model, while the 12GB+512GB version costs $949 (512GB available only via mi.com and Xiaomi Stores).

You still get the series’ main camera hook, a large 6500mAh battery, IP68 rating, Gorilla Glass 7i and a more compact 200g body.

The Xiaomi 17T Pro is a marginal upgrade in this sense, but the bigger screen size and larger battery alone might already sway you, if not the faster chip, stronger main camera, smoother display, wireless charging and more video options.

It starts at $999 for the 12GB+256GB online-exclusive model (available via mi.com, Shopee and Lazada only), while the 12GB+512GB version costs $1,149.

Thanks to that 5x optical telephoto, Xiaomi 17T looks like the bargain buy this round — you’d have to turn to grey imports or older, higher-end models to find one for the same price.

Pre-orders run from May 28 at 10pm SGT to June 4, with a free REDMI Pad 2 9.7 worth $209 while stocks last.

From June 5 to June 30, buyers will receive a free pair of Redmi Headphones Neo (worth $65.90) while stocks last.

Buyers in Singapore also get a three-month Google AI Pro trial, a three-month YouTube Premium trial, a four-month Spotify Premium trial, two years of quality assurance and one free screen replacement within six months.

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This article was first published in Potions.sg.