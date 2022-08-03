Xiaomi announces new A2 and P1E TVs in Singapore with prices starting at just $329

The Xiaomi TV A2

It wasn’t that long ago that TVs were considered an expensive purchase. Whenever you saw an empty TV box in your neighbourhood, you must have thought to yourself, “Someone must have done well.”

Fortunately, TVs are now much more affordable items, and there’s no shortage of options even under a grand.

Xiaomi is no stranger to the affordable TV scene and their newest addition today is the TV A2.

Available in three sizes – 32, 43, and 58 inches – these are some of the most affordable TVs you can buy today (pricing details below).

Despite their agreeable price tags, the TV A2 doesn’t look basic or entry-level at all. The frame is metal and the bezels are wonderfully thin. It looks like a modern TV.

All three model sizes are LED-backlit LCD TVs but the entry-level 32-inch model is only HD-ready. The larger 43 and 58-inch models support 4K resolution, Dolby Vision, and 90 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space.

The Xiaomi A2 TV 43-inch. Take note, only the 43 and 58 inch models are 4K. The 32-inch model is only HD-ready.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The 43 and 58-inch models also have what Xiaomi calls MEMC or Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation technology, which is basically the company’s speak for motion smoothing. It ensures you get a smooth 60Hz viewing experience regardless of what you are viewing.

There were demo units of the 43 and 58-inch models and first impressions are positive. I couldn’t delve into the TV’s settings but they looked pretty good for the price. They look sharp, bright, and really vivid.

As for audio, all TVs have stereo speakers and built-in decoders for Dolby Audio and DTS-HD. Unfortunately, it was extremely noisy so I didn’t get a chance to hear their speakers properly.

The TV A2 runs Android TV which makes it easy for owners to download apps and access their favourite video streaming service. YouTube, Netflix, Disney+, Prime Video, Twitch, and more, it’s all there. Powering all of this is a quad-core Cortex-A55 processor with 2GB of memory and 16GB of internal storage.

As for connectivity, the 43 and 58-inch models have three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, an Ethernet LAN jack, optical digital audio out, and a 3.5mm audio jack.

The smaller 32-inch model loses an HDMI port and the optical digital audio out but gains a composite video input. All the A2 TVs support Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5.

The Xiaomi TV P1E 65-inch

If you want a larger screen, the TV P1E is available in 65 inches.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

For folks who want a larger screen, there’s the Xiaomi TV P1E 65-inch. It has a 4K panel that covers 78 per cent of the DCI-P3 colour space and supports Dolby Vision. Like the A2 TV, it also has MEMC technology to ensure smooth 60Hz visuals.

There was a demo unit and it looked pretty good. Obviously, it's noticeably larger but it still looked sharp from typical viewing distances. Colours looked vibrant too.

The P1E 65-inch also has built-in stereo speakers and built-in decoders for both Dolby Audio and DTS-HD.

And like the TV A2, the P1E 65-inch runs Android TV so you have access to all your favourite video streaming services.

Connectivity options include three HDMI ports (one with eARC), two USB 2.0 ports, a composite video input, an Ethernet LAN port, optical digital audio out, and a 3.5mm audio jack. It also supports Bluetooth 5.0 and Wi-Fi 5.

Availability and pricing

The Xiaomi TV A2 is available now. The 32-inch model is $329, the 43-inch model is $499, while the larger 58-inch model is $999.

However, early bird deals are available from Aug 6 where the 32 and 43-inch TV A2 will be available for $249 and $429 respectively from the Xiaomi store on Shopee and Lazada.

You can also get the 58-inch A2 TV as part of these early bird promotions for $799 from Xiaomi authorised stores and partner stores across the island.

The Xiaomi TV P1E will be available also from Aug 6 and is priced at $1,299.

Likewise, you can get it at a special early bird price of $999 from Shopee or Lazada, Xiaomi authorised stores, and partner stores nationwide.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.