Xiaomi CEO goes on Twitter to unveil Xiaomi Smart Glasses

Earlier today (Sept 14, 2021), Lei Jun, co-founder and CEO of Xiaomi posted about a new Xiaomi wearable on his Twitter feed (@leijun). For reference:

Introducing Xiaomi Smart Glasses! Though at first glance these seem just ordinary glasses, MicroLED optical waveguide imaging technology puts a display in front of your eyes, for our smartest viewing experience yet. pic.twitter.com/CoP8t5GNH6 — leijun (@leijun) September 14, 2021

The Xiaomi Smart Glasses utilise MicroLED imaging technology, allowing the eyewear to use a tiny 0.13-inch display with various magnification techniques and optical waveguiding to display its content on the lens.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

According to Xiaomi’s blog post about its new wearable, Xiaomi Smart Glasses do not necessarily function as a “second screen” for phones. It’s designed as an independent smart wearable device, with functionalities like call and notification display, navigation, photo-taking (with its built-in 5MP camera), teleprompter cues, and real-time text or photo translation.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

More crucial is Xiaomi’s research into “interaction logic” for regular use of the smart glasses - ensuring that the smart glasses do not disrupt “ordinary use” and displays key information “in a timely manner”. To achieve this, the Xiaomi Smart Glasses pack a voice-enabled assistant called XiaoAi AI Assistant.

The glasses use an unnamed quad-core ARM processor, and it runs on Android. Connectivity options are Wi-Fi and Bluetooth.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Xiaomi did not share when the smart eyewear will hit retail, nor did it provide an estimated price for the gadget yet.

