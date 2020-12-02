Xiaomi confirms it will officially unveil its new Mi 10 phones on 13 February

Xiaomi has just announced that it will officially unveil its new Mi 10 series of smartphones on 13 February in China.

This will be followed by a global launch on 23 February in Barcelona just a day before MWC 2020 starts.

Xiaomi will likely announce two new models the Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro and both will be powered by Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 865 processor.

No word yet on screen sizes but it looks like the new phones will have curved displays with hole-punch selfie cameras.

The Mi 10 and Mi 10 Pro will likely come with four cameras too, with the Mi 10 Pro said to be sporting a 108MP camera - the same found in the Xiaomi Mi Note 10 - whereas the Mi 10 will have a 64MP camera instead.

Finally, reports say that prices of the Mi 10 Pro will begin at ¥3,799 (S$760) while the Mi 10 will start from ¥3,100.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.