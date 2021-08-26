Xiaomi to ditch Mi branding for its devices

Xiaomi will be ditching its Mi branding for its consumer products.

In a statement to XDA Developers, a company spokesperson says that Mi will be renamed 'Xiaomi' and this change will unify its global brand presence. In addition, the rebranding will 'close the perception gap between the brand and its products'.

The company plans to offer its devices under two distinct product series: Xiaomi and Redmi. While Xiaomi will offer the premium flagship experience, Redmi will focus on bringing 'big innovation at a more accessible price point' for younger consumers. The logos for both product series are also updated.

As with any major rebranding, Xiaomi says the new product series naming convention will take time to be applied in the ecosystem of products across all regions.