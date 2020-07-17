Xiaomi drowns the smartphone market with more entry-level phones: Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C

If you've felt that the Xiaomi Redmi 9 wasn't affordable enough for your tastes, fret not - because Xiaomi today announced two more entry-level smartphones to satisfy just about every budget hunter's dreams.

During their online livestream this evening (July 15), Xiaomi unveiled the Redmi 9C and Redmi 9A.

Redmi 9C

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Unlike the quad-rear camera Redmi 9 with a 1080p display, Xiaomi's Redmi 9C packs three rear cameras (13MP main, 2MP macro, 2MP depth sensor) and a 6.53-inch display rated at 1,600 x 720 pixels resolution.

It's powered by a MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, while the main Redmi 9 uses Helio G80.

Finally, the Redmi 9C offers 10W charging, while the main Redmi 9 offers 18W charging instead.

The above are the core differences between the regular Redmi 9 and the newly launched Redmi 9C - everything else between these two models are similar, if not identical.

Xiaomi Redmi 9C comes with splash-proof nano coating, expandable storage (via MicroSD up to 512GB), 3.5mm headphone jack, dual 4G standby, a rear fingerprint sensor, AI face unlock, and a similarly-rated 5,000mAh battery.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Redmi 9C doesn't have local pricing or availability yet, but we know that it will retail in late July 2020 at €119 (S$190) for the 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage version. We'll update with local details once it's made known to us.

Redmi 9A

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Redmi 9A delivers core functionalities of a smartphone by serving up the minimum possible features.

It has a single rear camera (13MP), a MediaTek Helio G25 chipset, and no rear fingerprint sensor. Otherwise, just about everything else is similar to the Redmi 9C.

The main draw of this phone is its value-for-money positioning, while still packing a generous display and 5,000mAh battery.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

And boy, it sure is affordable at a global retail price of just €99 for the 2GB RAM + 32GB internal storage variant, although we haven't been told of the local pricing yet. We'll update once we know.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.