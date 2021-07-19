Xiaomi eighth official store opens shop in Northpoint City, Yishun on July 17

Good things can happen to Yishun too. Come July 17, 2021, Xiaomi will officially open its eighth official Mi store in NorthPoint City suburban shopping mall (the mall attached to Yishun MRT).

According to Xiaomi Singapore, this 1,130sqft (~104.9sqm) shop will stock a “wide selection of Xiaomi products from smartphones, home and living appliances such as vacuums, kitchen tools and even smart TVs”, just like its seven other official stores that dot our little island.

‘We are excited to open up a new space in Yishun to reach out to more Mi Fans in the area. Northpoint City is right in the heart of Yishun, and we hope that our products will be even more accessible and continue to improve the quality of life of the residents around the area,” said Nicolas Shi, Country Manager for Xiaomi Singapore and Malaysia.

To celebrate, Xiaomi will run a two-day launch promotion on July 17 and 18 for its phones and AIoT products, along with a host of other purchase-with-purchase specials, while stocks last.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

First, the phones:

Xiaomi Redmi 9A (2GB RAM + 32GB storage): official store opening price of $99 (U.P. $139)

Xiaomi Redmi 9C (3GB RAM + 64GB storage: official store opening price of $139 (U.P. $179)

Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G (8GB RAM + 128GB storage): official store opening price of $449 (U.P. 549)

Every smartphone purchase at the new store on its opening day (July 17) comes with a free Rockspace screen protector.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Next up, AIoT products:

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

As for home appliances:

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop : official store opening price of $299 ( U.P. $439 )

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop Essential : official store opening price of $199 ( U.P. $299 )

Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop-P : official store opening price of $399 ( U.P. $499 )

Also, the brand-new, 75-inch Mi TV Q1 is going at $2,299 (U.P. $2,499), and each Mi TV Q1 purchase comes with a free Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop on a while-stocks-last, first-come-first-served basis.

If you buy a Mi Smart Band 5 or Mi Smart Band 6, Xiaomi’s purchase-with-purchase promo lets customers grab a compatible pack of three Mi Smart Band straps for just $9.90 (U.P. $19.90).

Finally, all transactions made on 17 and 18 July at the new store automatically enrolls the shopper into a Mi Store Lucky Dip. There are three Xiaomi Mi Lite 5G and three 55-inch Mi TV 4S waiting for its lucky owners.

Eighth Mi Store outlet address:

#02-09, Northpoint City

930 Yishun Ave 2, Singapore 769098

Tel: +65 6257 7011

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.