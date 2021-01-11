Xiaomi launches budget-friendly Redmi 9T to kick off 2021

Joining the Redmi 9A and Redmi 9C in Xiaomi's overly-saturated Redmi 9 series is the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

With the Redmi 9T coming to Singapore, there is practically a Redmi 9 series phone available at every micro price point within the budget-friendly category, which is akin to Xiaomi saying there's no excuse skipping out on a Redmi 9 series handset.

So let's get right into the meat of the Redmi 9T, and learn about how it's different from other phones within its Redmi 9 range.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

We start with the biggest differentiator. Unlike the other Redmi 9, Redmi 9A, and Redmi 9C phones, the Redmi 9T does not use a MediaTek processor. Instead, the Redmi 9T uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset , which is good news for folks who want higher-quality, entry-level handsets.

Another key difference lies in the Redmi 9T's rear camera configuration. If you can recall, the other Redmi 9 phones all use a 13MP main camera on the rear, differentiated by the number of rear cameras they have.

The Redmi 9T defies the convention with its 48MP main camera leading its quad-rear camera setup . Other accompanying cameras are an 8MP ultra-wide camera, a 2MP macro lens, and 2MP depth sensor.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Redmi 9T's display is the closest - specs-wise - to the vanilla Redmi 9. Redmi 9T offers a 6.53-inch Full HD (1,920 x 1,080 pixels resolution) Dot Drop display , further reinforced with Corning Gorilla Glass 3. The Redmi 9T's panel also has certifications like TÜV Rheinland Low Blue Light and Widevine L1 for a more comfortable viewing experience.

If you like big batteries, the Redmi 9T also exceeds the 5,000mAh range found across its other Redmi 9 siblings. Xiaomi gave the Redmi 9T 6,000mAh and 18W fast-charging , on top of including a 22.5W charging adapter in its product box .

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Xiaomi Redmi 9T will be available in Singapore starting from Jan 15, 2020, with two prices for its two configurations: $199 (4GB RAM + 64GB storage) and $229 (6GB RAM + 128GB storage, NFC supported).

Both Redmi 9T variants can be found on the official Xiaomi storefront at Lazada and Shopee , and other authorised Mi Stores and retailers in Singapore.

Four colours will be available - Carbon Gray, Twilight Blue, Sunrise Orange, and Ocean Green.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.