Xiaomi launches its Black Shark 4 Pro gaming phone in Singapore

A year after its original launch, Xiaomi is bringing its Black Shark 4 Pro gaming phone to the international market. The phone was launched in Singapore at an event at Kallang Esports Exprience Center.

Under the hood is a Snapdragon 888, which is expected given the March 2021 announcement of the phone. Other features include 120W HyperCharge, with which Xiaomi claims can charge the Black Shark 4 Pro to 50 per cent in five minutes and 100 per cent in less than 15 minutes. That power will go to a double-cell 4500mAh battery.

As for the display, it's with a fast 144Hz 6.67-inch AMOLED display (though it is a 1080p one). Interestingly, it's also pressure-sensitive. This gives you additional triggers to use, what Xiaomi dubs 'Magic Touch'. You can also adjust how much pressure it takes to press those triggers.

The Black Shark 4 Pro is also pretty up to date in terms of storage and memory; using LPDDR5 and UFS 3.1 standards respectively. As a Snapdragon 888 phone, it's also 5G-capable, and being a gaming phone, it also has a few features to spice up the mobile gaming experience.

These include physical pop-up triggers, which you can also map to other practical functions like taking screenshots and starting and audio recording. Software-wise, the phone is running JoyUI 12.5, a gaming-focused UI built on Xiaomi's MIUI 12.

Availability and pricing

The Black Shark 4 Pro is now available at Black Shark's Lazada and Shopee store for $999. It comes in only a single 12GB+256GB configuration, and though it comes in two colours, Shadow Black and Misty Grey, it's only available in the latter.

On the plus side, you do get a free magnetic cooler that's worth S$79. If you have the KaiKai app, you might want to check there as well, as the company is offering the Black Shark 4 Pro at S$100 off there.