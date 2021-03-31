Xiaomi launches new flagship Mi 11 Pro and Mi 11 Ultra with 1920 FPS slow-mo, 8K and dual-video recording

It’s 2021 and mobile phones have long becomes a mainstay of our everyday lives. After tackling the realm of stills photography, the next step would be to figure how to take video to the same heights.

The Xiaomi 2021 New Product Launch event had several exciting product announcements that might set the stage for next-gen camera dedicated smartphones. The only thing missing is figuring out how to integrate it into an increasing video-led social media space.

Dubbed the King of Android, the newly announced Mi 11 Pro is a 6.81″ curved edged QHD 2K display smartphone with a 120Hz refresh rate that runs on the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor.

It boasts four cameras – a 50-megapixel camera with Samsung’s GN2 sensor, a 13-megapixel ultrawide lens, an 8-mega pixel telephoto-macro lens, and a 20-megapixel front camera.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

What’s extremely exciting is the 1920 FPS ultra slow-mo and 8K video recording features. The amount of FPS far exceeds the FPS current market phones have for slow-mo and this shows us a tinge of the capabilities behind this new flagship.

It might be safe to say that this new launch will take film-making on the smartphone to the next level.

The phone uses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W wired and wireless charging. According to Xiaomi, it’ll take 36 minutes for a full charge even on the wireless dock. But we might have to test this out ourselves to see if it truly charges within 36 minutes and if it works on all charging docks or just their own.

The phone is also the first IP68 rated dust and water-resistant smartphone by Xiaomi, so it can go 1.5m deep underwater for up to 30 minutes. It will be available in three different colours, green, black and purple.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro has three versions of 8GB/128GB, 8GB/256GB and 12GB/256GB.

If that’s not enough for your smartphone photography or videography, the Mi 11 Ultra is the ultimate step-up above the Mi 11 Pro.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Using the same 6.81″ QHD display, 120Hz refresh rate and Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 processor, the Mi 11 Ultra packs an insane triple rear camera set-up.

It includes a 50-megapixel camera with Samsung’s GN2 sensor, a 48-megapixel telephoto lens with 10x hybrid zoom and 120x optical zoom and a 48-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with 128° field of view.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Same as theMi 11 Pro, it records 8K videos and 1920 FPS for ultra slow-mo but what sets the Mi 11 Ultra apart is the feature that allows you to dual-video record. Using different lenses, you’re able to record two different videos simultaneously.

That’s a first in the market. It also includes a small 1.1″ secondary display at the back of the phone to show off notifications, mirrors the main display or the camera for your selfies. The phone is also IP68 rated for water and dust resistance. It will come in two colourways of Ceramic White and Ceramic Black.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra has three versions of 8GB/256GB, 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB priced from 1199€ (S$2,220).

The next phone Xiaomi Mi 11i is also equipped with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888. Though the 6.67″ smartphone has the same 120Hz refresh rate, it boasts quite an impressive camera set-up for photography.

With a triple rear camera array, the main camera is a 108-megapixel HD camera while the other two is a 119° ultra-wide-angle camera and a 5-megapixel telemacro camera. The Mi 11i also captures 8K video.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Mi 11i runs on a 4520mAh large capacity battery and has a 33W fast-charge. It will come in Cosmic Black, Celestial Silver and Frosty White.

The Xiaomi Mi 11i comes with two versions of 8GB/12GB and 8GB/256GB priced from 649€.

To cater to those who’d prefer a lighter smartphone, they’ve also announced the Mi 11 Lite 5G. The Mi 11 Lite 5G is basically their ultra-thin and light-weight phone that still carries some performance.

Measuring only 6.81mm in thickness and weighing 159g, the 6.55″ smartphone has a 90Hz refresh rate and runs on the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 780G. It’s the first mobile device to be carrying the processor. The phone also has a 4G variant the Mi 11 Lite which has a Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G instead.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The camera that comes with the Mi 11 Lite 5G isn’t bad either. It carries a 64-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide angle camera and a 5-megapixel telephoto-macro camera while the front camera uses a 20-megapixel lens. For the Mi 11 Lite, it has a 16-megapixel front lens.

The phone uses a 4,250mAh battery and has a 33W fast-charge. The Mi 11 Lite 5G offers three colours of Truffle Black, Mint Green and Citrus Yellow. While the Mi 11 Lite has Boba Black, Bubblegum Blue and Peach Pink.

The Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite 5G has two versions of 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB priced from 369€ while the Xiaomi Mi 11 Lite has two versions of 6GB/64GB and 6GB/128GB priced from 299€.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Additionally, accompanying these releases is the Mi Smart Band 6 that has a new 1.56″ full-screen display and plenty of displays for personalisation. The new Mi Smart Projector 2 Pro features a 1920 x 1080 full HD display and 10W speakers with dual tweeters and full-range woofers and Dolby Audio support. There is also the AX9000 Router and two new 80W and 120W wireless charger pads. Pre-order for most of the releases are available and official sales will start on April 2. For the Mi 11 Lite 5G, it will launch on April 16.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.