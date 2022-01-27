Xiaomi launches Redmi Note 11 series across the globe

Xiaomi yesterday (Jan 26, 2022) announced the Redmi Note 11 series for the global market, touting four new handset models for the entire range: The Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, the Redmi Note 11 Pro, the Redmi Note 11S, and Redmi Note 11.

As with the Redmi phones that came before, these entry-level to mid-range devices squeeze in some flagship-grade features to make them competitively attractive in an oversaturated market.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G, Redmi Note 11 Pro, and Redmi Note 11S pack a 108MP primary rear camera (Samsung HM2 sensor with 1/1.52-inch sensor size).

The main camera uses 9-in-1 pixel binning and dual-native ISO to offer high dynamic range and colour performance, even in low-light conditions. These three models also pack an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2MP macro camera, and a 16MP front camera.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

All four models use an FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay. The Redmi Note 11S and Note 11 are 6.43-inch with 90Hz refresh rate, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 5G versions use a 6.67-inch alternative with 120Hz refresh rate.

Differences aside, the new Redmi 11 series phones have 1,200-nits brightness for added clarity under bright daylight.

PHOTO: Hardware Zone

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G uses a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset, while the Redmi Note 11 Pro and 11S use MediaTek Helio G96.

The regular Redmi Note 11 has Snapdragon 680 instead. Despite the chipset quality and performance differences, all phones offer a 5,000mAh battery, with 67W fast-charging (for the Pro and Pro 5G) and 33W fast-charging (for 11S and 11).

Pricing, availability, specs

In China, the base model of the Redmi Note 11 starts at CNY1,199 (~S$254.97). Xiaomi Singapore will share local availability and pricing at a later date. For now, here are the specs:

Xiaomi Redmi Note 11 series Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G Redmi Note 11 Pro Redmi Note 11S Redmi Note 11 Display 6.67-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED DotDisplay, 90Hz refresh rate Cameras (rear) 108MP main

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro 108MP main

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth camera 50MP main

8MP ultra-wide

2MP macro

2MP depth Camera (front) 16MP 13MP Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Helio G96 Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 RAM and storage type LPDDR4X, UFS 2.2 Audio Dual speakers, 3.5mm headphone jack Battery and charging 5,000mAh with 67W wired charging 5,000mAh with 33W wired charging Unlock Side fingerprint, AI Face Connectivity SIM with secondary hybrid slot (SIM MicroSD) NFC IR Blaster Dual SIM with separate MicroSD slot NFC (to be confirmed for SG) IR Blaster Storage variants 6+64GB 6+128GB 8+128GB 4+64GB 4+128GB 6+128GB Dimensions 164.19 x 76.1 x 8.12mm at 202g 159.87 x 73.87 x 8.09mm at 179g Colours Graphite Gray, Polar White, Atlantic Blue Graphite Gray, Polar White, Star Blue Graphite Gray, Pearl White, Twilight Blue Graphite Gray, Twilight Blue, Star Blue

What about MIUI 13?

The MIUI 13 interface is based on Android 12. Xiaomi said it’s shipping the software out to selected Xiaomi devices in Q1 2022.

The release schedule will be hosted on Xiaomi’s official website and vary by region.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.