Xiaomi Pad 6's certification leaks hint at August launch in China

An unknown Xiaomi tablet recently received certification approval over at Eurasian Economic Union’s certification website. This was spotted by XiaomiUI, a Xiaomi fan community website.

PHOTO: Eurasian Economic Commission

While the certification doesn’t specify the tablet’s marketing name, ardent Xiaomi fans are confident that the model number “22081283G” refers to an upcoming Xiaomi Pad 6, the successor to the premium-looking all-rounder tablet, Xiaomi Pad 5.

In a separate Tweet by Stufflistings, the YouTuber said that internal testing of the Xiaomi Pad 6 has started in Europe, and that the tablet goes by the same model number. The Tweet also corrobrates with a July/August 2022 launch.

