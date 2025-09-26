Xiaomi splits its bets with Pad Mini and Redmi Pad 2 Pro

Xiaomi's latest tablet release is a study in contrasts.

On one end, you have the Pad Mini, a compact 8.8-inch slate priced at $799 (or $649 for the early bird).

The spec sheet is far from lightweight: the 3K 165Hz display supports Dolby Vision, the Dimensity 9400+ (3nm) chip runs the show, and it comes with dual USB-C ports - one supporting DP1.4 video projection.

Add Wi-Fi 7, a 7500 mAh battery with 67W charging, and AI features from Google Gemini and Circle to Search, and this becomes less of a toy companion and more of a low-key, high-performance tablet.

On the other end sits the Redmi Pad 2 Pro. This 12.1-inch 2.5K slab packs a 12,000 mAh battery, Dolby Vision, and quad speakers with Dolby Atmos support.

It's powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 and starts at just $319, making it a value play for binge sessions. HyperOS adds cross-device capabilities, such as clipboard sharing and camera sync, while optional accessories - including the Smart Pen, keyboard, and cover - provide family-friendly flexibility.

Whether you want a compact companion for work on the go or a battery monster for endless streaming, Xiaomi now has both ends covered.

[[nid:719568]]

This article was first published in Potions.sg.