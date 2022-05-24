Xiaomi partners Leica Camera, launching first co-developed smartphone in July

Electronics and smartphone maker Xiaomi, and Leica Camera, the German photography equipment manufacturer, have announced a long-term partnership in mobile imaging.

Their first co-developed smartphone will be launching in July.

Xiaomi and @leica_camera have officially reached a global strategic partnership in mobile imaging.



Combining the legendary image and innovative technology, let's look forward to a new era of mobile photography in July! pic.twitter.com/GyFut9ZTlg — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 23, 2022

In the mobile phone market, Xiaomi is known for its good phones at consumer-friendly prices and is currently the world’s third-largest smartphone manufacturer.

Meanwhile, Leica Camera is a well-known name in the field of photography, with over 100 years of experience in engineering lightweight cameras and world-class optical lenses.

In their joint press release, both companies are looking forward to push the boundaries of optical performance and photographic experience on mobile phones.

“We are convinced that the first jointly developed imaging flagship smartphone makes the pioneering progress of both companies visible,” CEO of Leica Camera, Matthias Harsch, said. “We will provide consumers in the field of mobile photography exceptional image quality, classic Leica aesthetics, unrestricted creativity, and will open a new era of mobile imaging.”

This is not Leica’s first venture into mobile imaging; it has partnered with Huawei since 2016.

It’ll be interesting to see what this new Xiaomi-Leica partnership brings to smartphones in terms of camera hardware, imaging software, as well as phone pricing.

Not long to go till July.

This article was first published in Geek Culture.