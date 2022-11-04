Xiaomi shows off concept phone that uses full-size Leica lens

Not content on simply riding on the brand association, Xiaomi has attempted to further their relationship with Leica via a Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Phone.

As a base phone, the Xiaomi 12S Ultra certainly impresses in our photography shootouts.

Now that the software side has certainly caught up in terms of mobile photography, Xiaomi did explore the avenue of creating a variant that allowed a full-size Leica M-mount to be attached to the phone.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

From every angle, it's ultimately going to be an awkward grip even though the pictures that result from this pairing might be amazing.

PHOTO: Geek Culture

Apparently only 10 units of the Xiaomi 12S Ultra Concept Phone was made and each cost US$41,210 (S$58,300) with the lens included.

If one were to look back, such a concept is not new.

Back in 2013, Samsung had a similar phone in the form of the Samsung Galaxy NX and Sony with the Sony Cyber-shot DSC-QX100 each featuring interchangeable lenses.

It was certainly a concept ahead of its time but the potential was there to take high quality visually and send it to the Internet nearly instantaneously.

It only took us nine years to see smartphone photography hit its present levels of excellence and Xiaomi is leading the charge.

ALSO READ: Hands-on with the new iPhone 14 Pro and Pro Max, now with a new 48MP main camera

This article was first published in Geek Culture.