Xiaomi turns wearables into jewellery with Watch S4 and Smart Band 10

Xiaomi's new wearables look less like fitness trackers and more like accessories for a night out.

The new Watch S4 41mm won't look out of place with horological pieces with an asymmetrical Glashütte style virtual dial, but this lands at a paltry $185, with the Sunset Gold edition sporting a Milanese strap and a lab-grown diamond set into the crown.

Beneath the sparkle, it packs serious health tech: a skin temperature sensor for cycle prediction and overheating alerts, an upgraded heart-rate module, guided sleep-improvement plans, and over 150 sports modes with vlog integration for Xiaomi and Poco phones.

It also features safety enhancements, including fall detection while skiing, an SOS button with live location sharing, and an emergency siren.

Alongside it, the Smart Band 10 Glimmer Edition ($109), which marks ten years of Xiaomi fitness bands, is no less 'blingy'. Its PVD aluminium frame and crystal-set strap let it double as a pendant or bag charm, while its 1.72-inch AMOLED hits 1500 nits and 60Hz. Despite the jewellery angle, it delivers serious tracking with 150+ sports modes, advanced swim detection with 96 per cent lap accuracy, heart-rate broadcast to third-party gear, and up to 21 days of battery life.

Both devices underscore an attempt to redefine their purpose: fitness wearables are no longer just utility trackers - they're identity pieces. It's a move that makes sense as Samsung pushes the Galaxy Ring and Apple continues to chase lifestyle prestige.

This article was first published in Potions.sg.