Xiaomi to unveil its next flagship phone on Dec 28

Xiaomi is planning to round off the year with a product launch.

The Chinese company announced via its official Weibo account that the Xiaomi 12 series would be unveiled on Dec 28. The teaser image features Chinese sprinter Su Bingtian, who was appointed Xiaomi's brand ambassador in August.

The Xiaomi 12 series is said to consist of four models, the Xiaomi 12, the 12 Pro, the 12X and the 12 Ultra. In case you are wondering about the missing "Mi" moniker, Xiaomi decided to ditch the Mi branding so as to unify its global brand presence. Xiaomi also confirmed the upcoming phones are powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1. Rumoured specs include hole-punch cameras, triple rear cameras with a 50MP primary sensor.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.