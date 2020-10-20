Xiaomi's 80W wireless charging tech can fill a 4,000mAh battery in 19 minutes

The wireless charging war enters a whole new level with Xiaomi's 80W wireless charging technology.

According to Xiaomi, its 80W wireless charging technology can fill up a 4,000mAh battery up to 50 per cent in 8 minutes and 100 per cent in 19 minutes! While the company did not reveal when a phone supporting this ultra-fast wireless charging will be released, we reckon it should be coming in the next few months.

Xiaomi currently leads the wireless charging race with the Mi 10 Ultra, which supports 50W wireless charging technology that can fill up its 4,500mAh battery in 40 minutes! Oppo introduced its 65W wireless charging (65W AirVOOC) in July which can fully charge a 4,000mAh battery in 30 minutes.