Xiaomi's HyperCharge system can fully charge a phone in 8 minutes at 200W

Several months after showing off its 80W wireless charging technology, Xiaomi announced that it is setting new charging speed records with its HyperCharge system.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

Xiaomi shared on Twitter that its 200W HyperCharge wired system can fully charge a modified Mi 11 Pro with a 4,000mAh battery in 8 minutes at 200W! For its 120W HyperCharge wireless system, the same phone can be re-charged to 100 per cent in 15 minutes!

Charge up to 100% in just 8 minutes using wired charging and 15 minutes wirelessly! #XiaomiHyperCharge



Too good to be true? Check out the timer yourself! #InnovationForEveryone pic.twitter.com/muBTPkRchl — Xiaomi (@Xiaomi) May 31, 2021

There is a race among Chinese phone makers to outdo one another in the charging space. In July 2020, Oppo unveiled its fast-charging lineup which includes 125W SuperVOOC and 65W AirVOOC. The 125W fast-charging technology can charge a 4,000mAh phone to full in 20 minutes!

The USB Implementers Forum recently announced changes to the USB-C Power Delivery specification; USB-C may soon be able to support up to 240W charging.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.