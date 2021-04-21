Xiaomi's Mi Smart Band 6 is officially available in Singapore

Announced in March 2021 was the Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6, a timely update to its Mi Smart Band range of activity trackers. Now, the Mi Smart Band 6 is finally and officially available in Singapore.

The Xiaomi Mi Smart Band 6 officially retails in Singapore from April 25 2021 onwards, at a recommended retail price of $65.

The device is available on official Xiaomi platforms like Shopee and Lazada , as well as authorised Mi Stores and other official Xiaomi retailers in Singapore. Xiaomi has also posted about the Mi Smart Band 6’s retail details on its official Facebook handle .

PHOTO: Xiaomi

To quickly recap, the Mi Smart Band 6 follows the form and function of the activity trackers that came before it. Notably, the screen received an upgrade in size: it’s now a 1.56-inch full-screen AMOLED touch display at 326ppi pixel density, with 60 customisable themes.

New to its monitoring features is SpO2 measurement that measures your blood’s oxygen levels. Returning features include heart rate and sleep monitoring, stress monitoring, a deep breathing guidance function, and female health tracking.

A total of 30 fitness modes are available via the Mi Smart Band 6, with 19 of them new to the Xiaomi device (e.g. HIIT, basketball, boxing, and Zumba, etc.). Six fitness modes are auto-detect, too, so no further configuration is required for common exercises.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The tracker packs up to 14 days of battery life and has 5ATM water resistance for withstanding splashes, showering, and swimming. By default, the Mi Smart Band 6 comes with a black soft strap, but users can purchase other coloured straps separately (Blue, Orange, Yellow, Olive, Ivory).

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.