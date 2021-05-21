Xiaomi's premium range of 4K TVs officially available in Singapore from June 6

Besides announcing the local availability of the Redmi Note 10 5G and Mi 11 Lite 5G , Xiaomi is bringing its premium 4K smart TVs to Singapore for the first time!

The Mi TV Q1 Series is available in one size only: 75" It has an edge-to-edge display with a premium metal finish and offers 178° viewing angle.

The 75" 4K QLED display boasts 100 per cent NTSC color range with 1.07 billion color variations and 1,024 different color shades. Image contrast is also excellent with 192 zones of full array dynamic local dimming.

Other specs include 120Hz refresh rate , HDMI 2.1 ports, support for Dolby Vision®️ and HDR10+ , Auto Low Latency Mode (ALLM), 30W stereo speaker with two tweeters and four woofers, and Android TVTM 10.

The Mi TV Q1 75" comes pre-installed with popular apps such as Netflix, Amazon Prime Video and YouTube. The remote control has dedicated buttons for Netflix and Amazon Prime Video.

You can pre-order the Mi TV Q1 75" from 6 June at S$2,499 via Xiaomi's official online stores on Lazada and Shopee, offline at Authorised Mi Stores, and other official retailers. For a limited time only, every purchase will come with an exclusive Mi Robot Vacuum Mop-P worth S$499 ! The offer is available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

The Mi TV P1 Series is more affordable and comes in three sizes: 55", 43" and 32".

Like the Q1 Series, the P1 Series has a bezel-less display. However, the P1 Series supports 60Hz refresh rate on its LED panel. While the 55" and 43" models support 4K UHD resolution, the 32" model features HD resolution.

The 55" model is the only one in the lineup to support HDR10+ for higher dynamic range and more vivid colours.

Other specs include Android TV system with pre-installed apps such as Netflix and YouTube, support for Chromecast and Miracast, built-in Google Assistant, and an embedded mic (for 55" and 43" models only).

The Mi TV P1 Series.

PHOTO: Xiaomi

The Mi TV P1 Series will be available for pre-order from 6 June at official Xiaomi stores on Lazada and Shopee, Authorised Mi Stores and other official retailers with the following prices and promotions:

Model Price Limited-time promotion 55" $799 Free Mi Robot Vacuum Mop Essential

(worth $299) 43" $599 Free Mi Smart Band 6 (worth $65) 33" $299

(U.P. S$329) -

The limited-time promotions are available on a first-come-first-served basis, while stocks last.

This article was first published in Hardware Zone.