Xiaxue locks access to her Twitter and blog but you can pay her $276 for a personal shout-out

Ever since she criticised Sengkang MP Raeesah Khan during the recent general election, netizens mobilised to take Xiaxue to task for her long career filled with provocative commentaries and contentious takes on social affairs.

After the internet hit the influencer where it hurt most — her brand sponsorships — the 36-year-old responded by lowering the shades on her influence by locking access to her blog and Twitter account. She has also filed for a protection order and harassment suit against the parties who sought out to “cancel” her, reported Mothership.

Be that as it may, but she’s still open to jobs on Authentic Celebrity Experiences (ACE), a new Cameo-like service for the Asian market. If brands are starting to ditch her, she can still earn some money directly from her loyal fanbase.

Launched in February this year, ACE works pretty much the same like Cameo: anyone can hire celebrities to record personalised video messages. The difference here is that the famous individuals on ACE should be familiar to the Southeast Asian market — one can book local actors like Kumar and Patricia Mok as well as influencers such as Nicole Choo and, yes, Xiaxue.

Xiaxue stands out for commanding a hefty $276 per personalised shout-out. Compared to other well-known personalities like Gurmit Singh ($124), Alaric Tay ($89), and even Crazy Rich Asians actress Constance Lau ($62), Xiaxue dictates the biggest fee among her Singaporean compatriots.

PHOTO: ACE screengrab

According to a Vulcan Post feature, the talents on ACE set their own rate for a video. The platform takes 25 per cent of the booking fee while the talent brings home the rest.

It’s unclear if anyone has booked Xiaxue for a personalised message so far and even if so, none of it is floating around on public social media.

