Yale-NUS student posts on Instagram about being blessed by appearance of otter family on campus

A Yale-NUS college student had his day blessed with some zoological intervention — a family of otters running right past him.
Miguel Ochosa posted on Instagram on Tuesday (July 14) a clip of his chance encounter with six smooth-coated otters trotting across the National University of Singapore’s University Town campus grounds before disappearing into some shrubbery.
“Was honestly having a hecking stressful day…” he wrote as a caption to his video.
All that stress presumably dissipated, judging from his incredulous exclamations seeing the otter family dashing past him. “Excuse my voice-over and bad video panning but enjoy the cute otters,” he noted.
Funnily enough, Dr Philip Johns, a biologist and lecturer at Yale-NUS college, had created an app called Otter Spotters for users to report sightings of the urban otters.
Though the cute critters have generally sparked joy for members of the public, they’ve been a source of displeasure for some owners of expensive pet fishes — especially the ones who have outdoor ponds where otters can dive into and have a wild feast.
