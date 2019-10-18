Will Smith just got on Douyin, and Chinese netizens are loving it

Viral video crazes have seen young teens — and even courageous adults — busting out videos of all sorts for social media fame, and celebrities aren't immune to clout-chasing either.

Recently, A-list movie star Will Smith has joined in the Douyin family, consisting of celebrities like Show Lo (@ShowLoGNF) and Ouyang Nana (@35222048).

Smith went on to share his first video which features him echoing the words "I guess I'm on Douyin now. That was weird" before looking confused while glancing around his surroundings awkwardly.

For the uninitiated, Douyin is a popular social media platform in China, which allows users to share short videos that are mostly 15 seconds long. Its creator, Bytedance, has also launched a separate app overseas with its own standalone server. You probably know it as Tiktok.

In fact, Smith's videos on Douyin are simply rehashes of his TikTok uploads — just changed a little to appeal to the Chinese market.

Currently, Smith has uploaded three videos on Douyin. It's apparent that he has quite the following in China, considering the tens of thousands of comments on his videos.

"GuangDongChenYiXun: Douyin is so amazing! They are able to invite anyone in here!"

"SSS: I love him so much, when happiness comes knocking."

PHOTOS: Screengrab from Douyin

"Ye: My all-time favourite idol.

Ever: Welcome, welcome.

HongCha: His entrance sure is one of a kind."

Some have noted the similarities between the styles of both Smith and popular Taiwanese Douyin celebrity Show Lo. They went on to advise Smith not to learn from Lo, while several others expressed their admiration for Smith.

"Ah Chun: Let's team up and beat the aliens"

"BaiRiZhongCaoMeng: Ah Chun, don't fret, I'll call on the whole army for you."

"BaoZhaoDeXiaoLei: Just focus on recording videos, don't learn from Show Lo."

"San ye: Excuse me, I'm afraid you don't know him at all, he's the same on Facebook as well, there're footages that is even more 'Show Lo' that you have not seen before."

